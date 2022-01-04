ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

CES 2022: New Razer Blade laptops may be perfect on-the-go gaming rigs

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

The Razer Blade line of laptops is often considered among the best gaming laptops out there — and now there’s an update to the series. Razer has announced a new Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17, allowing gamers to get an incredible gaming laptop no matter what size of laptop they want.

The new Razer Blade models continue Razer’s tradition of offering excellent graphics performance and a good selection of upgrades, in a laptop that’s still relatively thin and light. The new models also ship with the new Windows 11, and feature DDR5 memory for an even faster gaming experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about Razer’s latest gaming laptops.

Don't Miss Tuesday’s deals: COVID rapid tests, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, N95 masks, more

2022 Razer Blade 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074ao3_0dcV62hV00
Image source: Razer

First up is the smallest of the bunch, the new Razer Blade 14. Unlike the two larger models, the 14-inch laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HZ. That’s coupled with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 on the lowest-end model, and up to an RTX 3080 Ti on the highest-end option. All models have 16GB of DDR5 RAM. And, all models offer 1TB of storage, which is upgradeable to 2TB.

The lowest-end model comes with a 1920 x 1080 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the two higher-end models have a 2560 x 1440 display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The port selection on offer by the Razer Blade 14 is pretty good too. The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.2 Type-C ports. You’ll also get an HDMI 2.1 port. Unfortunately, there are no USB 4 ports here.

The entry-level Razer Blade 14 starts at $1,999.99, however prices range up to $3,499.99 and beyond.

2022 Razer Blade 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAhWN_0dcV62hV00
Image source: Razer

While only a little bigger than the 14-inch model, the Razer Blade 15 is pretty different under the hood. This laptop swaps out an AMD chip for an Intel one. All but the most expensive option come with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12800H processor, while if you really shell out some cash, you’ll be able to get an Intel Core i9-12900HK. Those chips are coupled with either an RTX 3060 Ti, or an RTX 3080 Ti, depending on the model you get.

There are a number of display options here. The lowest-end is a 1080p display, but there are also options for a 1440p display, and even a 4K display on the highest-end model.

By default, the computer comes with 16GB of RAM, though it’s upgradeable to 64GB. And, the base model has 1TB of storage — upgradeable to 64GB.

The ports are a little different two. This laptop has three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. You’ll also get the HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD card slot, making this a great machine for creative work.

The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,499.99, with prices ranging up to beyond $4,000 for the highest-end model.

2022 Razer Blade 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOgH2_0dcV62hV00
Image source: Razer

Last but not least is the Razer Blade 17, which is essentially just a larger version of the Razer Blade 15. You’ll get the same processor options, the same graphics card options, and so on. The port selection is the same too, save for the fact that the 17-inch model comes with a 2.5Gb ethernet port for a wired connection.

The new Razer Blade 17 starts at $2,699.99, with prices ranging up to $4,299.99 and beyond.

Christian de Looper has been passionate about consumer technology since childhood, but didn’t know writing about it could be a career until he started looking for online work during college. He was born in Canberra, Australia, and has lived in France, Minnesota, and now sunny Santa Cruz, California, where he test drives cars and puts every gadget he can get his hands on to the test.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Power a laptop, PS5, or even a TV in your car with this $15 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many great car accessories out there that can really change the way you ride. But oftentimes, people don’t even realize that the impact things like a power inverter for cars or other accessories can have on your driving experience.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37

Did you know there's an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We're not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all this time. Even with the upgrades, however, there are also so many Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon that you need to check out. The battery life on the original Switch wasn't terrible or anything to begin with. But Nintendo decided to give it a little boost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

CES 2022: Asus unveils 17-inch foldable OLED laptop

Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas brings us all sorts of new laptop designs, and CES 2022 is no different. We already saw plenty of new computers coming out of the show, including a few novel ideas from Lenovo and Asus. The former came up with a dual-screen laptop this year, while the latter delivered a Surface-like gaming tablet. But Asus also has a brand new Zenbook device some people might find attractive, a 17-inch foldable laptop called Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Acer Reveals Four New Laptops During CES 2022

Acer is adding three new Chromebook models that offer affordable productivity and entertainment and a new version of the Aspire Vero. Acer unveiled the new Chromebooks at CES 2022, and according to the announcement, they consist of Chromebooks 314, 315, and the Spin 513. Also revealed at the event was the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, a new model focused on sustainability.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Blade#Gaming Laptops#Covid#N95#Nvidia Geforce Rtx#Tb#Hdmi#Intel Core
technave.com

CES Acer 2022: new gaming laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core & AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors

In the gaming spectrum of CES 2022, Acer is also introducing new gaming laptops for gamers. The company is kicking off the new year with new models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5 featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, while the Acer Nitro 5 also includes AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor. Let's read more about it.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The 13 Best Gaming PCs of 2022

Pre-built gaming PCs are popular because you can get top-of-the-line components for a great deal and without the hassle of needing to put the rig together yourself. And with the chip shortage, a pre-built gaming PC is one of the few guaranteed ways to get your hands on an RTX 3000 Series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card without having to cave and buy from a scalper at a ridiculously inflated price. And whether you’re new to PC gaming or a veteran, there are a few points to keep in mind when shopping for a new gaming PC: Price – A...
COMPUTERS
cgmagonline.com

Exciting Razer Announcements At CES 2022

CES 2022 has hosted some incredible technology advances this year and Razer didn’t let their fans down with their latest offerings. Although there has already been the exciting Blade laptop and Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Limited Smartwatch announcements, the lifestyle peripheral brand for gamers is still not finished, as there are still products to excite fans and press alike in celebration of CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
xda-developers

Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

It’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15 and 17). There are also new GPU options from NVIDIA plus some other improvements, but the overall design and features are mostly unchanged.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

The Razer Blade 15 Has Everything a Gamer on the Go Needs

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
COMPUTERS
ausdroid.net

CES 2022 – TCL announces new tablet, laptop and mobile devices

CES 2022 is certainly different this year, but the show is still going ahead, albeit virtually but that hasn’t stopped TCL from announcing its 2022 line up, with the company announcing a new tablet – the TCL NXTPAPER 10s, a new pair of smart glasses – TCL NXTWEAR AIR Wearable Display Glasses, a new windows laptop, the TCL BOOK 14 Go and the TCL 30 Series smartphone.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

MSI announces new gaming and creator laptops at CES 2022

With CES 2022 about to begin, MSI has introduced its latest laptops for gamers and content creators alike. The new laptops come with new Intel processors and improved NVIDIA graphics, along with some other improvements. MSI touts up to 40% higher CPU performance in its new laptops, no doubt thanks to the new 12th-generation Intel Core processors. For graphics, the laptops come with NVIDIA’s new Ti graphics card including the top-tier RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, which promises higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Should I buy the Razer Blade 15?

The Razer Blade 15 is likely to come up pretty quickly in any discussion about the best 15-inch laptop you can buy or indeed the best gaming laptop on the market – it's good enough to impress in multiple categories, and that includes the best laptop overall. To help...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Acer introduce three new gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU at CES 2022

Acer announced refreshes across its lines of Predator and Nitro gaming laptops, starting off the year with new models of the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5. All of the laptops feature the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, while the Acer Nitro 5 also includes AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series processor options. They also come with one month of Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers day-one access to popular titles and the ability to play with friends, whether they’re on PC or console.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

BGR.com

289K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy