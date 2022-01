I am in a weird place of now believing that Barnes’ upside is that of a top-five player in the league and still needing to see the proof that he can become an All-Star. There is a lot of space between those two bars, and it mostly comes down to how Barnes grows in the future. Per Synergy Sports, Barnes has finished 23 possessions as a ballhandler in a pick-and-roll and 15 as a roller. Meanwhile, Cunningham has used 164 possessions as a handler, while Mobley has used 79 as a roller.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO