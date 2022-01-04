ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Over 80% Of Americans Are Worried About The Future Of US Democracy, Poll Shows

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xz1Cd_0dcV5PdW00

Andrew Trunsky

Over 80% of voters are worried about the future of American democracy, a new poll shows.

The USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that 83% of American voters were either “very” or “somewhat” worried about democracy’s future in the country, compared to just 15% who said the opposite.

Wide majorities among respondents in both parties said that they were concerned, with 82% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans responding affirmatively to the question.

The results come almost a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Despite worsening political divides, a bipartisan majority of respondents agreed that democracy in the U.S. was weaker than it was four years ago. About 71% said as much, while 18% said that democracy was stronger and six percent said it was about the same.

Majorities in each party also said U.S. democracy was weaker than it was four years ago, but far more Republicans than Democrats said democracy weakened over the past four years. While 59% of Democrats said democracy was weaker now, 86% of Republicans said the same.

Just 9% of Republicans said they believed democracy was now stronger, but 31% of Democrats who agreed.

The survey polled 1,000 American registered voters from Dec. 27-30, and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerquenews.net

The crisis in American democracy is only intensifying

The mistrust that caused the Capitol Riot last January shows no sign of abating. With Joe Biden unable to bring together a divided country, how this seething resentment manifests itself next is an alarming prospect for America. A year ago, the world was stunned by the Capitol Riot. A defiant...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
NPR

6 in 10 Americans say U.S. democracy is in crisis as the 'Big Lie' takes root

Americans are deeply pessimistic about the future of our democracy. As we approach the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe U.S. democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing. NPR's Joel Rose joins us now. Joel, a bit of a startling finding. Is this different for Republicans or Democrats?
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#The Future Of Us#Republicans#Americans#Democrats#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
hawaiitelegraph.com

Poll Finds Majority in US Consider Democracy Threatened

WASHINGTON - A survey of U.S. adults found a majority consider democracy and the rule of law in the country under threat. Sixty-six percent of respondents to the CBS News poll released Sunday said democracy was either somewhat or very threatened, with 33% saying democracy is secure. The poll comes...
POLITICS
Anchorage Daily News

Don’t despair about US democracy - fix it

Last week, I promised a bit of optimism about U.S. democracy given the very real threats the republic is facing. I’ll repeat that no one should dismiss those threats. But the defeat of democracy is hardly a done deal. To begin with, imperfect democracy survived 2020, and as serious...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Would Americans ever support a coup? 40 percent now say yes.

Recently, for the first time, the United States was added to a list of “backsliding democracies,” by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Other similar organizations have also reported that the United States’ democratic institutions have eroded. Former president Donald Trump’s effort to undermine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCBS News Radio

Jan. 6, 2021: Democracy at risk

One year ago, an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from allowing current Pres. Biden from taking office. In this week’s “Connect the Dots”, we explore how that event has impacted the nation.
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

We Americans are now in a cold civil war

Despite Joe Biden's promise of unity during his 2020 US presidential campaign, his administration has failed to unify the people. On the contrary, his divisive rhetoric means Americans are more polarized than ever. I would argue that America has already fallen into what might be termed a 'cold civil war',...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abccolumbia.com

Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.
PROTESTS
GovExec.com

Expert: Worries about Democracy Remain a Year after Jan. 6 Insurrection

The January 6 insurrection—where many voters wrongly believed there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election—was an assault on democracy not seen since the War of 1812, says Traugott, political science and research professor emeritus at the Center for Political Studies at the University of Michigan. What it...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Atlantic

How Ivy League Elites Turned Against Democracy

One of the most indelible images from the January 6 Capitol riot was of Josh Hawley, junior senator for Missouri, graduate of Stanford and Yale Law, raising his fist in support of a riotous mob that would shortly endanger his own life and the life of the institution to which he belonged. Almost immediately after he encouraged the rioters, he found himself in a secured room, being defended from them.
SOCIETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy