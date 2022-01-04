Over 80% Of Americans Are Worried About The Future Of US Democracy, Poll Shows

Andrew Trunsky

Over 80% of voters are worried about the future of American democracy, a new poll shows.

The USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that 83% of American voters were either “very” or “somewhat” worried about democracy’s future in the country, compared to just 15% who said the opposite.

Wide majorities among respondents in both parties said that they were concerned, with 82% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans responding affirmatively to the question.

The results come almost a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Despite worsening political divides, a bipartisan majority of respondents agreed that democracy in the U.S. was weaker than it was four years ago. About 71% said as much, while 18% said that democracy was stronger and six percent said it was about the same.

Majorities in each party also said U.S. democracy was weaker than it was four years ago, but far more Republicans than Democrats said democracy weakened over the past four years. While 59% of Democrats said democracy was weaker now, 86% of Republicans said the same.

Just 9% of Republicans said they believed democracy was now stronger, but 31% of Democrats who agreed.

The survey polled 1,000 American registered voters from Dec. 27-30, and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon