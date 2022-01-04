Aggies OL signee Kam Dewberry sees bright future ahead for Texas A&M

Texas A&M offensive lineman signee Kam Dewberry details why the Aggies came out on top in his recruitment. (Chad Simmons/On3)

ORLANDO — Kam Dewberry built up a lot of anticipation before announcing where he’ll be playing football at for the next three to five years.

Dewberry, the sixth-ranked interior offensive lineman on the On3 Consensus Rankings, unveiled his top three on Dec. 2. 13 days later, Texas A&M held off Oklahoma and Texas to land a signature from the Humble (Texas) recruit on the first day of Early Signing Period.

For Dewberry, two main factors contributed to the Aggies being the program that finished on top.

“I’m from Texas, so it came down to being close to home and playing in the SEC,” Dewberry told On3 during Under Armour All-American week. “That’s really what it was for me.”

Dewberry reacts to departure of Josh Henson

Unfortunately for Dewberry, his primary recruiter and position coach ended up leaving Texas A&M days after he put pen to paper. Josh Henson, who had recruited Dewberry since he was a freshman, is now the offensive coordinator with the USC Trojans.

This was obviously tough news for Dewberry to digest, but he signed with the Aggies for more reasons than just Henson’s presence on the staff.

“It kind of hurt a little bit, but I chose Texas A&M for the school and the program,” Dewberry said. “Knowing Coach Fisher is still going to be there and he’s going to hire the right guys. It did kind of hurt a little bit, but I still love the program.”

It was an up-and-down season for Texas A&M in 2021. They started off 3-0, lost two straight games, won four in a row, then lost two of their last three contests.

Overall, Dewberry is satisfied with a season that featured a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“They went through a lot of injuries this year,” Dewberry said. “They faced a lot of adversity. They still beat the number one team in the nation. They came in and they competed week in and out. Went through the ups and downs, and got through it.”

Aggies’ 2022 class is “building something special”

With Dewberry and over two dozen signees on board, Texas A&M will now look ahead and try to build upon those successful recruiting efforts in the future. According to their offer page, the Aggies have already extended offers to 100-plus junior prospects.

After finishing with the top-ranked recruiting class in this cycle, Dewberry hopes to keep this momentum going in the future.

“We’re going to keep recruiting,” Dewberry said. “The main message is keeping those guys in Texas. All the best, top recruits in Texas, we want to keep them in. That’s really the main thing. We’re going to work on the 2023 guys. Getting them to believe it, come play in the SEC, stay in Texas and build something great so we can win a national championship.”

A day after speaking with us, Dewberry’s future school landed yet another highly touted prospect: Harold Perkins. That brings the class up to 28 total commitments, with a quarter of them being five-stars.

Before arriving at College Station and beginning his collegiate career, what is Dewberry’s message to Texas A&M’s fan base?

“This 2022 class is building something special,” Dewberry replied. “We’ve still got a few more pieces that we’re adding. We’re going to be able to come in, work and win a national championship.”