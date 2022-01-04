ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Aggies OL signee Kam Dewberry sees bright future ahead for Texas A&M

By Joseph Hastings about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ujmmy_0dcV5Ihf00
Texas A&M offensive lineman signee Kam Dewberry details why the Aggies came out on top in his recruitment. (Chad Simmons/On3)

ORLANDO — Kam Dewberry built up a lot of anticipation before announcing where he’ll be playing football at for the next three to five years.

Dewberry, the sixth-ranked interior offensive lineman on the On3 Consensus Rankings, unveiled his top three on Dec. 2. 13 days later, Texas A&M held off Oklahoma and Texas to land a signature from the Humble (Texas) recruit on the first day of Early Signing Period.

For Dewberry, two main factors contributed to the Aggies being the program that finished on top.

“I’m from Texas, so it came down to being close to home and playing in the SEC,” Dewberry told On3 during Under Armour All-American week. “That’s really what it was for me.”

Dewberry reacts to departure of Josh Henson

Unfortunately for Dewberry, his primary recruiter and position coach ended up leaving Texas A&M days after he put pen to paper. Josh Henson, who had recruited Dewberry since he was a freshman, is now the offensive coordinator with the USC Trojans.

This was obviously tough news for Dewberry to digest, but he signed with the Aggies for more reasons than just Henson’s presence on the staff.

“It kind of hurt a little bit, but I chose Texas A&M for the school and the program,” Dewberry said. “Knowing Coach Fisher is still going to be there and he’s going to hire the right guys. It did kind of hurt a little bit, but I still love the program.”

It was an up-and-down season for Texas A&M in 2021. They started off 3-0, lost two straight games, won four in a row, then lost two of their last three contests.

Overall, Dewberry is satisfied with a season that featured a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“They went through a lot of injuries this year,” Dewberry said. “They faced a lot of adversity. They still beat the number one team in the nation. They came in and they competed week in and out. Went through the ups and downs, and got through it.”

Aggies’ 2022 class is “building something special”

With Dewberry and over two dozen signees on board, Texas A&M will now look ahead and try to build upon those successful recruiting efforts in the future. According to their offer page, the Aggies have already extended offers to 100-plus junior prospects.

After finishing with the top-ranked recruiting class in this cycle, Dewberry hopes to keep this momentum going in the future.

“We’re going to keep recruiting,” Dewberry said. “The main message is keeping those guys in Texas. All the best, top recruits in Texas, we want to keep them in. That’s really the main thing. We’re going to work on the 2023 guys. Getting them to believe it, come play in the SEC, stay in Texas and build something great so we can win a national championship.”

A day after speaking with us, Dewberry’s future school landed yet another highly touted prospect: Harold Perkins. That brings the class up to 28 total commitments, with a quarter of them being five-stars.

Before arriving at College Station and beginning his collegiate career, what is Dewberry’s message to Texas A&M’s fan base?

“This 2022 class is building something special,” Dewberry replied. “We’ve still got a few more pieces that we’re adding. We’re going to be able to come in, work and win a national championship.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Aggies Ol#Sec#Armour#All American#Usc
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
North Platte Telegraph

Three observations after Texas QB transfer Casey Thompson commits to Huskers

Nebraska on Friday landed a commitment from Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson. Here are three observations following the news:. 1. It probably felt like a long wait for Nebraska coaches and fans, but the timing worked out just fine in the end. Even before the 2021 season ended and before...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scarlet Nation

Three takes on Nebraska's addition of Texas QB Casey Thompson

Here are three quick takes on Nebraska's addition of Texas quarterback Casey Thompson on Thursday from the transfer portal. When Adrian Martinez left Nebraska in December, there was really only one viable option for Scott Frost heading into a make-or-break 2022 season. Frost needed to go out and find a...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Outfit Choice Is Going Viral

In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy