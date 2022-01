Najee Harris’ rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is already looking promising. The NFL running back broke the franchise rookie rushing record set by another NFL legend with the same last name. Longtime Steelers fans might recall Franco Harris recording the historic rushing touchdown in 1972. Their common last name and football prowess has led to speculation on social media about a possible connection between them. Football fans ask if Najee Harris is related to Franco Harris. Some presume the Steelers rookie is the retired player’s son. There is, however, no familial relation between the two, though Franco Harris has acknowledged Najee’s potential.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO