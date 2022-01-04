ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

30-Year-Old St. Pete Man Arrested In Fatal Pinellas Park Hit And Run

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
PINELLAS PARK, FL. – Investigators have identified and arrested Eric Dennis, 30, for involvement in a fatal hit and run crash resulting in one death and leaving another victim with severe injuries.

On October 14th, 2021, at approximately 2:45 AM, a crash occurred at 62nd Ave and 55th St N involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. The collision ended when the motor vehicle crashed into Our Lady of Good Hope Church, located at 5501 62nd Ave.

Through various investigative means, investigators determined Eric Dennis was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed along 62nd Ave. As a result, Eric Dennis crashed into the rear of a motorcycle driven by Gail Hall with a passenger, Kelly Riley.

As a result of the collision, both Gail Hall and Kelly Riley were ejected from the motorcycle. The Camaro continued to travel and crashed through the front of Our Lady of Good Hope Church, causing significant damage. Kelly Riley was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, and Gail Hall received severe injuries from the crash.

Eric Dennis fled the crash scene without notifying law enforcement and rendering aid to Kelly Riley or Gail Hall. After an extensive investigation, investigators established probable cause to take Eric Dennis into custody.

On January 3rd, 2022, Eric Dennis turned himself into the Pinellas Park Police Department investigators. Eric Dennis was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail, where he was booked for the following:

Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Serious Bodily Injury Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Property Damage X2 Vehicular Homicide Leaving the Scene Reckless Driving with Serious Bodily Injury Reckless Driving with Property Damage or Injury.

