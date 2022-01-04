Will Wade, LSU have flipped the script as Tigers are playing high-level defense

(Photo courtesy of Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade has many reputations. On the playing floor, the Tigers have established their style of basketball.

Usually, that has not involved much defense.

The 39-year-old head coach is in his fifth season at LSU, and the Tigers would be sitting on three consecutive NCAA Tournament bids if not for the 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19. However, the Bayou Bengals have done plenty of winning in that time with an SEC title in 2019. The wins have come via offense.

Per KenPom, LSU has finished in the top-15 in adjusted offensive efficiency in those three seasons. The Tigers peaked at No. 5 in 2020-21 as the offense averaged 81.8 points per game behind freshman phenom Cameron Thomas.

Yet the defense has labored. LSU has finished 124th or worse in three of the four seasons under Wade on that side of the floor. Through 13 games this season, the Tigers have flipped the script.

To this point, LSU ranks No. 2 in scoring defense (55.3), No. 3 in effective field goal percentage (40.9%), No. 5 in turnover percentage (26.9%), No. 7 in block percentage (17.3%), and No. 1 in steal percentage (17.2%). The Tigers have accomplished this by still playing fast as a team (No. 47 in adjusted tempo).

On the roster, LSU has length, quickness, switchability, and rim protection. The Tigers can switch almost anything with their eight-man rotation. Multiple players can play numerous roles and that is turning into high-level defense for Will Wade’s program.

Cincinnati transfer Tari Eason might just be LSU’s most valuable player due to his versatility. The 6-8 forward plays the four spot for the Tigers and ranks in the top-100 in both steal and block percentage while being the team’s best rebounder.

Offensively, Eason leads the team in scoring (15.8) and is very effective from two-point range (60.6%). Yet, LSU has uncharacteristically has had some struggles on this end. Outside of offensive rebounding, LSU doesn’t really do anything well. Also, the Tigers have been ice cold from three-point range (31%).

In 2021-22, Will Wade’s club is leaning on defense to win basketball games. To this point, KenPom sees LSU as the No. 1 defense in the country. The numbers back that up as the Tigers are dominant in many statistical areas with the ability to do multiple things with a variety of defenders.

The schedule has been a bit soft to this point with only one top-50 opponent, but the Tigers seem to have all the pieces to finish as a top 5-10 defense in college basketball this season.

Kentucky’s top-10 offense could have quite the challenge on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.