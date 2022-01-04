ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Officer Arrives To Scene Of Shooting, Finds Son’s Dead Body

By Opinion and Editorial
 2 days ago
Ailan Evans

A police officer in Mississippi responded to a shooting early Sunday to find the victim was her 20-year-old son, who had been shot dead.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Officer Laquandia Cooley of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, told WLBT.

Cooley arrived at the scene to find her son, Charles Stewart Jr., lying in the middle of the street, dead, after being shot in the head, the outlet reported.

“As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son,’” Cooley said. “So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?”

There are no suspects in the case, Hazlehurst Police Chief Darion Murray told WJTV, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is heading efforts to investigate the case because it involves an officer’s family member.

Stewart’s father Charles Stewart Sr. told WLBT that he couldn’t believe that his son had been shot to death.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family,” Stewart said. “We’re just trying to cope day to day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.”

The events that led up to the shooting are not yet known, WLBT reported.

