ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

TyTy Washington "wears a lot of hats" for Kentucky, says Chin Coleman

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HYeb_0dcV4QU200
(Photo: Dr. Michael Huang/Kentucky Sports Radio)

If you’ve seen the last four Kentucky Basketball games, you’ve seen a team that is starting to really figure things out. The Wildcats found their swagger, it has been said many times the last couple of weeks, and on Monday the swagger continued when Chin Coleman held a press conference to preview the LSU trip.

Among the many things Coleman had on his mind, TyTy Washington‘s role on the team was one of them. Washington (who, moments after Coleman spoke, was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time) is one of the key players in Kentucky’s rotation. However, his role hasn’t been as celebrated as Oscar Tshiebwe’s insane rebounding rate or the hot-shooting of Kellan Grady, or even the assist machine that is point guard Sahvir Wheeler. Washington has done plenty of contributing—he’s second on the team in scoring—but it has been so efficient, sometimes his best performances fly under the radar.

His assistant coach, Coleman, called him a Swiss Army knife at the two-guard spot for Kentucky.

“He’s got a lot of responsibilities for us because he has to defend, a lot of time, the other top guard that’s on the top of the scouting report on the other team,” Coleman said of Washington. “So he’s got to make sure he does a good job defending that person, containing that person, as well as he’s playing a lot of combo for us. So he’s got to switch from being a scorer to a scorer and a distributor when he’s playing the point guard for us, and then obviously he’s got to be a guy that makes shots from the 3-point area.”

Coleman added, “He wears a lot of hats for us.”

With the wide range of responsibilities, Washington’s biggest challenge is staying consistent, Coleman says, “to keep the main thing, the main thing.”

“For him, his challenge is to be consistent in all of those areas and not let or allow for any of that to take away him being a Swiss army knife. I think that’s something Coach Calipari called him the other night was, the Silent Killer. He comes in the game and almost got a triple-double and no one even knows it. He gets 15, 16 points and it’s not, WOW, because he’s efficient.”

Heading into the LSU game, Washington is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer (14 ppg), second in minutes (30.5 mpg), second in assists (3.9 apg), and a close third in rebounding (4.2 rpg).

Veteran Davion Mintz says, “The sky is the limit for him. He hasn’t gone as deep in his bag as he can.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Sunshine State 3-star wideout Edward Combs III drops top 10

Satellite (Fla.) Satellite Beach three-star wide receiver Edward Combs III released his top 10 schools Thursday on social media. Those schools are Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Combs is the No. 510 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

RECAP: Kentucky WBB kicks off SEC play with 84-76 win over Georgia

After an 18-day break, Kentucky Women’s Basketball secured their most impressive win of the season. On Thursday evening, the No. 21 Wildcats (8-3) defeated the No. 15 Bulldogs (12-3) by a score of 84-76 in an empty Memorial Coliseum. Due to inclement weather, the program advised fans not to attend the game.
WEATHER
On3.com

Kentucky CB Cedrick Dort enters the transfer portal

Kentucky senior defensive back Cedrick Dort will explore his transfer options, officially entering the portal Thursday. On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to break the news this afternoon. Dort, now in his fifth year in Lexington after signing with the program in 2017, racked up 19 total tackles (12...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Washington Basketball
On3.com

Kentucky signee Nik Hall has been added to All-American Bowl

Down in San Antonio, Texas, preparations are underway for the All-American Bowl. On Saturday, the top talent in high school football will be going at it in an exhibition game. On Wednesday night, offensive tackle Nik Hall was added to the roster thanks to some dropouts due to positive COVID-19 tests.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

Kentucky defensive back entering transfer portal

As they look to improve upon a successful season, Kentucky will have to do so without a piece of their secondary. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, defensive back Cedrick Dort is entering the transfer portal. “Kentucky defensive back Cedrick Dort has entered the transfer portal, On3 has learned,” tweeted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky WR Isaiah Epps will transfer to Tulsa

Isaiah Epps is heading back home. The Kentucky wide receiver, who put his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 28, will reportedly transfer to Tulsa. The news was first reported by OKC CBS Sports 105.3FM. Epps was born in the city of Tulsa, OK. In 2021, Epps caught 11...
TULSA, OK
On3.com

Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow has put name in transfer portal

Kentucky’s starting punter from its recent Citrus Bowl-winning squad won’t be around heading into 2022. On Thursday evening, it was announced that fifth-year senior Colin Goodfellow decided to put his name in the transfer portal. He will have one year of college eligibility remaining. Goodfellow appeared in just...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
On3.com

WATCH: Shaedon Sharpe sends message to Big Blue Nation

Kentucky fans are sure to love this. Highly touted recruit Shaedon Sharpe is on campus. The Kentucky basketball Twitter account tweeted a video of Sharpe in the gym, and he has a message for Big Blue Nation. “What’s up, BBN?” Sharpe said. “It’s Shaedon Sharpe here in Lexington. Super pumped...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec#Swiss Army
On3.com

2022 running back Andrew Paul adds offer from Clemson

After receiving very little recruiting interest heading into his senior season, Dallas (Tex.) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul has seen his offer list steadily grow over the past few months. First it was Missouri, then Cal, then Auburn and Michigan State offered. Colorado, TCU and Michigan jumped in the...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry offered by Michigan State

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry has been offered by Michigan State, he announced Thursday afternoon. Ausberry is the No. 37 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 linebacker and the No. 3 prospect in Louisiana for the 2023 cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Jameson Williams foretells impact from Ja'Corey Brooks

As Alabama prepares to face Georgia for the second time in this postseason, one glaring difference separates the team which started in the SEC Championship and the one preparing for the national championship. After star wide receiver John Metchie went down during the game against Georgia, the Crimson Tide has looked for the young prospect who will step into his place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star Notre Dame TE commit Cooper Flanagan offered by Alabama

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan has been committed to Notre Dame since September. But that hasn’t stopped other schools from recruiting him. The latest to get involved is none other than Alabama, which will look to win its second consecutive national championship on Monday. The...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

Iowa Quarterback will Transfer to Kentucky

Kentucky beat Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Now one of its quarterbacks wants to play in Liam Coen’s offense. KSR has learned that Deuce Hogan will transfer to Kentucky. A reserve quarterback for the Hawkeyes, he spent his first two college seasons backing up Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla. Hogan will be a walk-on for the Wildcats.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Nolan Smith reacts to the suggestion Georgia has a mental block to Alabama

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: SMU hires former UVA, Arizona State coach

Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs have found their new strength and conditioning, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Joe Hoyt. Former Virginia strength and conditioning coach Shawn Griswold is reportedly heading to the Hilltop to join Lashlee’s first-year staff. Griswold has a long coaching resume with stops...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Rhyne Howard now third on Kentucky WBB all-time scoring list

Rhyne Howard continues to climb the scoring ladder in her final season as a Wildcat. On Thursday night, the Kentucky Women’s Basketball senior guard jumped into third on the program’s all-time scoring list, moving past Victoria Dunlap. Howard, who dropped 30 points in UK’s massive 84-76 win over...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy