Risk Premia Forecasts: Major Asset Classes | 4 January 2022

capitalspectator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expected risk premium for the Global Market Index (GMI) continued to hold at the 6.0%-plus level in December. Today’s 6.1% estimate (fractionally above the previous month’s forecast) marks the third straight month at 6.0% or higher. The estimate reflects the projected long-run return over the “risk-free”...

www.capitalspectator.com

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Reuters

Fed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European bank shares rose further above a three-year high on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal that it could raise rates faster than expected, which lifted some of the December gloom hanging over the sector. European banking stocks benefitted from a sharp rise...
Reuters

Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain

BOSTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as stocks sold off again and government bond yields mostly marched higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 170.64 points, or 0.47%, to 36,236.47,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips, Nasdaq Reverses Slightly Higher; Bond Yields Rise Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq composite reversed higher after falling 1% intraday. Financials and energy sectors are showing continued strength this week. Stock Market Today. Just after 12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrials were trading down 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite...
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Major U.S. indexes end red, but banks on fire

Jan 6 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MAJOR U.S. INDEXES END RED, BUT BANKS ON FIRE (1605 EST/2105 GMT) After a jittery start to Thursday, U.S. stocks stabilized a little...
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
