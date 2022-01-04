ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma signee Nick Evers will miss All-American Bowl due to COVID

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXymn_0dcV42d500
Nick Evers

Flower Mound (Texas) High four-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Nick Evers will miss the All-American Bowl later this week due to a positive COVID test.

“(Just) been informed that even though I’m vaccinated and showing no symptoms that I had a positive Covid test and can’t participate for the rest the week,” Evers said.

The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that uses all four major recruiting services, has Evers as the nation’s No. 125 overall prospect, the No. 8 quarterback, and the No. 24 player in the state of Texas for 2022.

On3 ranks him much higher as the No. 67 overall player and No. 6 quarterback in the 2022 On300 ranking.

Evers was set to play on Team East at the game alongside fellow signal callers Drew Allar, Sam Horn and Gunner Stockton.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power named Evers the quarterback the best fit in their new system in the 2022 class.

“The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder is one of the top arm talents in the class,” Power said. “In terms of arm talent and rushing threat combination, he may be the best. Evers is still relatively inexperienced as a two year varsity starter who did not play at a top high school program. His ability to push the ball downfield while also providing a run threat in the RPO game against light boxes fits exactly what Lebby does schematically. Evers was a Florida commit for much of the cycle, but found a great scheme fit late in the process.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Top Performers from All-American Bowl: Day Three

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Thursday marked the third day of All-American Bowl practices. The long-running, prestigious event annually brings in around 100 of the nation’s top senior prospects. The game is set to be played on Saturday, January 8 at 12 P.M. in the Alamodome and televised on NBC.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

Kentucky signee Nik Hall has been added to All-American Bowl

Down in San Antonio, Texas, preparations are underway for the All-American Bowl. On Saturday, the top talent in high school football will be going at it in an exhibition game. On Wednesday night, offensive tackle Nik Hall was added to the roster thanks to some dropouts due to positive COVID-19 tests.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

4-star WR Stephon Johnson decommits from Oregon

Lancaster (Texas) DeSoto four-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson announced his decommitment Wednesday night from Oregon. Johnson originally committed to the Ducks in March 2021. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Johnson as the No. 442...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Texas offers 2023 4-star safety Makari Vickers

Texas has entered the fray for Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic safety Makari Vickers, offering the four-star recruit a scholarship this week. Vickers announced the news Thursday on Twitter. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies –...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Gators trending for Texas-based WR

On Thursday afternoon, Gators Online submitted a prediction in favor of Florida for Caleb Douglas. As GO first reported on Wednesday, Billy Napier’s program holds the advantage in Douglas’ recruitment. The former USC wide receiver commit was offered by the Gators in December; in fact, he was the first prospect receive an offer from the new UF staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

All-American Bowl live: Day 3 practice updates

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The All-American Bowl is at noon CT Saturday at the Alamodome. Around 100 of the nation’s top recruits are in attendance and are divided into two teams. On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Joseph Hastings, Gerry Hamilton, Jeremy Johnson, Charles Power and other On3 writers are on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

Jameson Williams foretells impact from Ja'Corey Brooks

As Alabama prepares to face Georgia for the second time in this postseason, one glaring difference separates the team which started in the SEC Championship and the one preparing for the national championship. After star wide receiver John Metchie went down during the game against Georgia, the Crimson Tide has looked for the young prospect who will step into his place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicco
Person
Sam Horn
Person
Nick Evers
On3.com

Kentucky CB Cedrick Dort enters the transfer portal

Kentucky senior defensive back Cedrick Dort will explore his transfer options, officially entering the portal Thursday. On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to break the news this afternoon. Dort, now in his fifth year in Lexington after signing with the program in 2017, racked up 19 total tackles (12...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

3-star EDGE Jack Pyburn decommits from Minnesota

Jacksonville The Bolles School three-star EDGE Jack Pyburn has decommitted from Minnesota, announcing the news Thursday on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank Coach Fleck and the Minnesota staff for beleiving in me,” Pyburn wrote in a statement. “I have decided it is in my best interest at this time to Decommit from the University of Minnesota and explore all of my options in the next month and make sure I am making the right decision for me.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bowl#Covid#Recruiting#American Football#All American#Flower Mound#Aabonnbc#On300#Scouting#Rpo
On3.com

Sunshine State 3-star wideout Edward Combs III drops top 10

Satellite (Fla.) Satellite Beach three-star wide receiver Edward Combs III released his top 10 schools Thursday on social media. Those schools are Arkansas, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Combs is the No. 510 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
On3.com

Zach Evans and NIL free agency

TCU’s running back Zach Evans is no longer TCU’s running back. After entering the transfer portal, the former North Shore 5-star recruit has committed to Ole Miss. This kicked off a massive debate on Twitter I stepped into when I came against the claim this was a serious loss for TCU.
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky defensive back entering transfer portal

As they look to improve upon a successful season, Kentucky will have to do so without a piece of their secondary. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, defensive back Cedrick Dort is entering the transfer portal. “Kentucky defensive back Cedrick Dort has entered the transfer portal, On3 has learned,” tweeted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

QUACK: Oregon Lands Former Washington DL Transfer Sam Taimani

The Ducks have secured a commitment via the transfer portal. Recently Oregon hosted former Washington defensive tackle Sam Taimani for an official visit. On Thursday he announced his commitment to Oregon. The 6-foot-2, 330-pounder will provide some depth at nose tackle for Oregon. With Popo Aumavae announcing his return, the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy