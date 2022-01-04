Oklahoma signee Nick Evers will miss All-American Bowl due to COVID

Nick Evers

Flower Mound (Texas) High four-star quarterback and Oklahoma signee Nick Evers will miss the All-American Bowl later this week due to a positive COVID test.

“(Just) been informed that even though I’m vaccinated and showing no symptoms that I had a positive Covid test and can’t participate for the rest the week,” Evers said.

The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that uses all four major recruiting services, has Evers as the nation’s No. 125 overall prospect, the No. 8 quarterback, and the No. 24 player in the state of Texas for 2022.

On3 ranks him much higher as the No. 67 overall player and No. 6 quarterback in the 2022 On300 ranking.

Evers was set to play on Team East at the game alongside fellow signal callers Drew Allar, Sam Horn and Gunner Stockton.

On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power named Evers the quarterback the best fit in their new system in the 2022 class.

“The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder is one of the top arm talents in the class,” Power said. “In terms of arm talent and rushing threat combination, he may be the best. Evers is still relatively inexperienced as a two year varsity starter who did not play at a top high school program. His ability to push the ball downfield while also providing a run threat in the RPO game against light boxes fits exactly what Lebby does schematically. Evers was a Florida commit for much of the cycle, but found a great scheme fit late in the process.”