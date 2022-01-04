ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Cory Klippsten’s Swan Bitcoin is Changing the Future of Finance

Cover picture for the articleSince its inception, Bitcoin has remained the leading cryptocurrency by any metric that matters. It’s by far the most recognized coin, the most liquid, the most secure, and the most widely adopted. It has proved itself as a money that can be used by anyone to preserve their wealth over time....

Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

As new cryptocurrencies are being developed, Bitcoin has more competition than ever. Although Bitcoin has its strengths, it's far from perfect. There are several other cryptos that outshine Bitcoin and could potentially outpace it. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has set records over the past year, reaching an all-time high of close to...
cryptopolitan.com

Azondo’s Bitcoin for Beginners: What is It and How to Get It

Bitcoin’s surge in popularity is rapidly bringing newcomers to the space. If you’ve only recently become interested in cryptocurrency, you’re in the right place. This article will go over all the basics of the most popular cryptocurrency in the market. We’ll explain:. What bitcoin is and...
TheStreet

Crypto King Mike Novogratz Sees Bitcoin Dropping To As Low As $38,000

Mike Novogratz, cryptocurrency billionaire and founder of the brokerage firm Galaxy Digital, believes that bitcoin could find a bottom at the $38,000-$40,000 level, according to Bloomberg. This is an about face from a few weeks ago, when he said bitcoin could hold at about $42,000. Like all cryptocurrencies, bitcoin is...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum is widely adopted already and could be a huge winner with its major upgrade on the way. Solana boasts the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. Avalanche's blockchain is super-fast and continues to gain traction with developers. Some people trade cryptocurrencies. They buy the digital coins and then sell relatively quickly....
investing.com

The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
chronicle99.com

Bitcoin 2022: Will Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum Need To Be Regulated?

The year 2021 saw the cryptocurrency market triple in value to almost $2 trillion, according to figures taken from an article in the Wall Street Journal online, entitled: “The $2 Trillion Cryptocurrency Market Is Drawing Interest From Investors, Scrutiny From U.S. Regulators” by Paul Kiernan. Source: Pexels. Furthermore,...
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Man Claiming He's Bitcoin's Inventor May Face Forgery Charges; Thailand Imposes 15% Capital Gain Tax on Crypto Trades; Bitcoin's on-Chain Volume Climbs to $4.2T in 2021

Thai taxpayers making money off cryptocurrencies will have to pay a 15% capital gains tax this year, CoinDesk reported Thursday (Jan. 6). While there will be exemptions for exchanges, there won’t be any exemptions for retail investors or mining operators, according to the Bangkok Post newspaper. Thailand’s Revenue Department...
Motley Fool

Why This Crypto Could Be the Dogecoin of 2022

Tiny micro-caps like Dogecoin can have awesome gains when they join a major crypto exchange with lots of liquidity. It might be a good idea to make small investments in popular crypto micro-caps before they join a major crypto exchange. Interest in Splinterlands, the most popular game on any blockchain,...
u.today

Here's How New Bitcoin Rally Might Start: Bloomberg

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
pymnts

More Banks Turn to Crypto, Blockchain to Help Corporates Drive Global Growth

Many of America’s largest multinationals see the efficiency of blockchain technology as valuable to their long-term growth strategy. While blockchain tech and cryptocurrency were once considered outliers in the global marketplace, they have risen in prominence over the years because of their versatility and are now an integral part of most financial institutions’ long-term business-to-business (B2B) strategies.
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams cash and bonds, warns bitcoin could be banned, and cautions against timing the market in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

Ray Dalio advised investors against holding cash or bonds as inflation erodes their value. The Bridgewater Associates boss trumpeted the value of a balanced, diversified portfolio. Dalio warned against trying to time the market, and suggested bitcoin could be banned. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
