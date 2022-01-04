ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton bought by firm fronted by Serbian media giant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqsMx_0dcUzzOs00
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, second right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has been bought by a company fronted by the founder of eastern European telecommunications giant United Group, the English Premier League club said Tuesday.

Dragan Solak’s Sport Republic purchased the 80% stake held by Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, who has been majority shareholder at the south-coast club since 2017.

No financial details were disclosed by Southampton, which is 14th in the 20-team league and has been in England’s top division since 2012.

Sport Republic is a London-based investment firm in the sports and entertainment industry whose ambition “is to build a portfolio of high-influence stakes in football clubs and other sporting assets across the world,” according to chairman Henrik Kraft.

For Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens, it was “the right partner to take the club forward.”

“Southampton has so many of the qualities we have been looking for in a major sports organization,” said Solak, the lead investor in Sport Republic. “It has a great management team, excellent talent development, talented teams playing attractive football and a dedicated fan base.

“We are delighted to be able to complete this acquisition as a first step towards execution of our investment strategy. Southampton will be a cornerstone of the organization we plan to build.”

Solak keeps a low profile, rarely appearing in public because he is portrayed in his native Serbia as an enemy of the state by the country’s right-wing populist government. That is because his media group controls some outlets which are critical of the government.

He was chief executive and then chairman of United Group, and still acts as an advisor to the board after a majority stake in the company was acquired by an outside investor in 2019.

Sport Republic was founded by Rasmus Ankersen, who recently stepped down as co-director of football at Premier League team Brentford, and Kraft.

“We will be an active and engaged owner, but we will not be starting any revolutions,” Kraft said. “Whilst Southampton is Sport Republic’s first acquisition, we expect more investments to follow over the coming years.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Southampton confirm £100m takeover by Serbian-born businessman Dragan Solak

Southampton on Tuesday 4th January confirmed the takeover worth £100m by a Serbian-born businessman Dragan Solak who is said to be the owner of the cable-TV operator company United Group. The founder of United Group has invested a hefty amount of his fortunes in a controlling stake in Southampton who are 14th in the Premier League table, 10 points above the relegation zone. Dragan Solak has bought the majority ownership which is 80 percent from Gao Jisheng, a Chinese business man who previously bought the stakes in 2017 as her ownership comes to end. Katharina Liebherr retains her 20 percent minority shareholding.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dallassun.com

Serbian billionaire-backed Sport Republic complete acquisition of Southampton

Southampton [UK], January 5 (ANI): Southampton FC on Tuesday confirmed that Sport Republic which is backed by Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in the Premier League club. Sport Republic which is an investment firm in the sports and entertainment industry have purchased the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Front Office Sports

London Firm Buys $135M Stake in Southampton FC

London-based investment firm Sport Republic, backed by Serbian billionaire Dragan Šolak, has purchased a controlling stake in Southampton FC, the club confirmed. The group reportedly purchased the stake for $135 million from Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, who has owned it since 2017. The club spent the last two years...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southampton#Serbian#Ap#United Group#English#Chinese
BBC

Scottish housebuilder Miller Homes bought by US asset firm

Scottish housebuilder Miller Homes has been bought by an American asset management firm in a deal thought to be worth £1.3bn. US-based Apollo is acquiring the Edinburgh company from private equity firm Bridgepoint, which took over the business in 2017 for £655m. Established in 1934, Miller Homes focuses...
ECONOMY
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
pymnts.com

European Giants Consolidate in Competitive Ultrafast Delivery Space

It’s been a few days into the new year and the ultrafast grocery delivery market in Europe is already buzzing with consolidation moves as companies seek to gain a competitive advantage in the fast-growing space. On New Year’s Eve, German food delivery giant Delivery Hero announced an acquisition agreement...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Football rumours: Steven Gerrard calls Philippe Coutinho about Aston Villa loan

What the papers sayAston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly asked Philippe Coutinho about coming to Villa Park on loan. The pair played together at Liverpool, with the Brazilian leaving the Reds in 2018 to join Barcelona. The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope, says Gerrard has made contact regarding his former team-mate and a short-term deal to bring the playmaking 29-year-old to the West Midlands is in the works.The Standard has Everton entering the race to sign Coutinho’s fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes. But the Toffees will have to compete with Arsenal and Newcastle for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford sign Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese until June 2025

Watford have completed the signing of Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese The 27-year-old has signed a deal until June 2025 and follows the arrival of Hassane Kamara from Nice.Samir started his career at home-town club Flamengo in Rio before moving to Italy during January 2016.The Brazilian, called up to the senior national team for the first time in 2019, made 147 appearance for Udinese.The addition of Samir, who is left-footed, will provide more defensive cover for Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri as he aims to keep the club in the Premier League.Watford currently sit 17th in the Premier League table,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City preparing to face Swindon despite Covid outbreak

Manchester City are planning as if their FA Cup tie at Swindon will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players, following a raft of fresh cases this week.The high number raises the possibility that Friday’s third-round trip to League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon could be postponed but City are presently still able to field a team.Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the side in Guardiola’s absence, said: “We have actually prepared mentally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

711K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy