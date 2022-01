Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein picked up at least one 14-year-old girl at this Michigan arts camp for teens. The Interlochen Center for the Arts is a non-profit, tax-exempt, art school and camp. Youth travel from all over the world to study music, dance film, and other audio and visual arts. The Interlochen Center is near the Northwest corner of Michigan's lower peninsula, kind of in the middle of nowhere, in the very small town of Interlochen. The population of this tiny Michigan town was estimated to be less than 600 residents according to the U.S. Census.

