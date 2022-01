Though coronavirus vaccines are still rolling out, the spread of the delta and omicron variants means it may still be a while before we all return to our offices and social gatherings in the same way we used to. That means you're probably still spending a lot of time talking with colleagues, family and friends through video-chat and conferencing apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and FaceTime. (If you're using Zoom, here are 20 top Zoom tips, including how to change your Zoom background.) If the webcams you've been eyeing are still out of stock or you just don't want to buy a new one, you can easily use your phone's camera and create one for yourself.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO