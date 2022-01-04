ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had...

