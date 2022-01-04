4 Things You Didn’t Know About Fred Bear

Signing up to find love on a show like The Bachelor can be a fun experience, but it can also be pretty nerve-wracking. After all, there aren’t many people who would want to directly compete with a group of other people to win someone’s love on national TV. However, it can also be a risk worth taking, and Eliza Isichei is hoping she will reap the reward of finding a lifelong partner when it’s all said and done. As a contestant on the 26th season of the show, Eliza is ready for a chance with Clayton Echard. With her good looks, intelligence, and open-minded worldview, Eliza could easily be the one to steal Clayton’s heart – and his final rose. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eliza Isichei.
