4 Things You Didn’t Know About Fred Bear

By DDH Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 5, 1902, the father of modern bowhunting was born. 120 years later, the legend of Fred Bear lives on each time you pick up your bow and arrow. Fred Bear is known for his hunting prowess and marketing mastery, but he was also an American entrepreneur who struggled, sacrificed,...

deeranddeerhunting.com

Happy New Hunting Year Everybody

Well, those last 12 months will go down in history as a very special time, dontchya think! Lord have mercy, what a bizarre year it has been. And as the good Lord does indeed have mercy upon us, we can thank Him eternally for giving us the greatest gift of all by making us hunters, celebrating the wonderful healing powers of His nature miracle.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eliza Isichei

Signing up to find love on a show like The Bachelor can be a fun experience, but it can also be pretty nerve-wracking. After all, there aren’t many people who would want to directly compete with a group of other people to win someone’s love on national TV. However, it can also be a risk worth taking, and Eliza Isichei is hoping she will reap the reward of finding a lifelong partner when it’s all said and done. As a contestant on the 26th season of the show, Eliza is ready for a chance with Clayton Echard. With her good looks, intelligence, and open-minded worldview, Eliza could easily be the one to steal Clayton’s heart – and his final rose. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Eliza Isichei.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Recchia

Finding the right person to settle down with is always easier said than done. After years of looking for love in more traditional ways, Rachel Recchia has decided to do something a little different. Rachel is a contestant in the 26th season of The Bachelor, and she’s ready to find love in front of the world. Even though she’s going to have to fight for Clayton’s attention, she is already showing that she has what it takes to steal the show. If everything goes the way she wants, Rachel won’t have to look for love anymore. She will be leaving the show with a life partner and a massive fan base. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rachel Recchia.
