Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Calls Her ‘a Good Person’ Amid Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

Weighing in. Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, spoke out after Tristan Thompson confirmed he was the father of Maralee Nichols‘ baby and issued the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum a public apology.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” the former NBA player, 42, wrote via Facebook on Monday, January 3, about his ex-wife. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Lamar and Khloé, 37, were married from 2009 to 2016, during which time they had their own reality TV series, Khloé and Lamar. The retired athlete’s declaration came just hours after Tristan, 30, took to his Instagram account to formally acknowledge his paternity scandal after weeks of silence.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the Sacramento Kings star wrote, referring to the Houston-based fitness model whom he impregnated while dating Khloé in March 2021.

Maralee, 31, gave birth to the pair’s son on December 1, 2021.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan, who shares daughter True Thompson with the Good American founder, added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Since Khloé and Tristan began dating in 2016, the on-again, off-again couple has been the subject of several highly publicized cheating scandals, namely when the Canadian athlete hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Khloé “hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “She does hope that they make their baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their son.”

Tristan also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.