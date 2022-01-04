Tips for starting a successful music production company

Roland, a leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, and electronic musical instrument gear, has announced it has teamed up with Disney Music Group in support of their a cappella sensation DCappella and the world premiere of their new single “Prince Ali,” a pioneering take on the Aladdin classic, blending DCappella’s vocal precision with groundbreaking electronic effects made possible by Roland’s technology. The group, along with its co-founder, the notable Pitch Perfect on-site vocal producer and music director, Deke Sharon, created the single using the popular BOSS RC-505 tabletop looper, Roland SP-404 sampler and Roland VT-4 Vocal Transformer. The Roland + Disney Music Group collaboration highlights Roland’s dedication to the artists and producers who rely on Roland and BOSS products to create exceptional music and marks Roland’s first collaboration of many with Disney Music Group.
