ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tips for starting a successful music production company

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic production is a lucrative venture for those who know how to do it. Despite the COVID pandemic, the global music revenues hit $23.1 billion in 2020. However, starting a successful music production company is not an easy task. You must be passionate about music production, possess technical skills, have business...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

How to Start a Publishing Company

Publishing and printing are related, but separate businesses. A printing business completes the publishing business’s work. The publisher sends a product to the printer, as a job-ready to be printed in multiple copies. Do you have a passion for reading and writing? Do you have any experience in editing...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Tips for Strategic Sales Success Part Two

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. In part one of “Tips for Sales Strategy Success,” we talked about making the call, getting the meeting and training your team. To this day, I’m constantly learning from every sales pitch I make. While I’m offering you some fundamentals, you should always approach each new client with a fresh approach and the kind of energy that makes that client feel special.
ECONOMY
musicconnection.com

Disney Music Group Enlists Roland Products for DCappella

Roland, a leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, and electronic musical instrument gear, has announced it has teamed up with Disney Music Group in support of their a cappella sensation DCappella and the world premiere of their new single “Prince Ali,” a pioneering take on the Aladdin classic, blending DCappella’s vocal precision with groundbreaking electronic effects made possible by Roland’s technology. The group, along with its co-founder, the notable Pitch Perfect on-site vocal producer and music director, Deke Sharon, created the single using the popular BOSS RC-505 tabletop looper, Roland SP-404 sampler and Roland VT-4 Vocal Transformer. The Roland + Disney Music Group collaboration highlights Roland’s dedication to the artists and producers who rely on Roland and BOSS products to create exceptional music and marks Roland’s first collaboration of many with Disney Music Group.
MUSIC
TechCrunch

Not every creator economy startup is built for creators

An often-cited landmark report from the venture capital firm SignalFire says that creators are the fastest-growing type of small business. Despite the creator economy only really forming a decade ago, there are now 50 million people who consider themselves “creators,” and more American children want to be YouTube stars (29%) than astronauts (11%), per SignalFire. So it makes sense that more and more startups are cropping up to provide tools for creators — it’s an opportunity to cash in on a growing market, and savvy entrepreneurs want to make money.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Recording#Music Production#Independent Music#Educational Music#Good Music#Covid
picturecorrect.com

Key Ingredients for Successful Product Photography

Thanks to digital marketing, the need for good product photography is higher than ever before. If you’re able to take elegant product photos that speak to the general public, you’ll have brands rushing to work with you. But, as you will see in this video by photographer and filmmaker Peter McKinnon, product photography is not only about taking a photo of an object. There are many important dimensions that determine success. In this elaborate video, McKinnon takes you through a step-by-step process that’ll help you create stunning product photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ghostcultmag.com

How To Achieve Great Success In Music Industry

Music is not just the thing that brings us the most joy and is the mandatory part of our lives but the lifestyle. People living in music and especially those with the talent and passion for it are the ones that are touching the most in order to present to the world the fruits of their hard work and devotion. However, these are not achieved as easy as it may sound, there should be an immense amount of work and intention to present yourself as a unique brand, and with that said, “brand” being the key word. Without further ado, here are some things you will need to consider if you want to achieve great success in the music industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
foodmanufacture.co.uk

The British Honey Company to consolidate production

Distiller, honey and jam producer The British Honey Company (BHC) has announced plans to close its Worminghall, Buckinghamshire office and distillery and consolidate production, dispatch and research & development at its Market Harborough site. The company made the announcement as it reported annual sales ahead of expectations in a trading...
BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

Landing Page SEO Best Practices & Tips For Success

Google constantly updates its algorithm. This year alone, they’ve announced 12 significant updates. But, of course, it doesn’t include the hundreds of minor updates Google has made to its search engine. Could these updates affect the performance of your landing pages? Absolutely. Adjusting to these constant changes is...
INTERNET
theneworleans100.com

Tips for a successful influencer campaign

The value of including an influencer marketing strategy in your social media plan is continuing to increase, and is one of the most popular ways to create genuine connections with your audience. With the attention spans of individuals becoming shorter and shorter, making your content stand out is more important than ever. To start, implement the strategies below:
ALASKA STATE
themusicuniverse.com

Disney announces Beatles IMAX concert; ‘Get Back’ physical release

The Beatles’ unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, will debut as a 60-minute feature, dubbed The Beatles: Get Back–The Rooftop Concert, at an Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30th. To celebrate the anniversary of...
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

Third Man Records announces Carole King Vault Package

Third Man Records has made Carole King the subject of its 51st Vault Package. The Jack White-founded label will release Carole King – Home Again, a previously unreleased concert recorded live on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park on May 26, 1973. Produced by Lou Adler and released in conjunction with Ode Records and Sony Music, the set is a stunning document of one of the greatest contributors to the American songbook.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dolly Parton presented with 47 sales certifications from around the world

Global superstar receives certifications from Silver, Gold and Platinum. Proving that seven decades into her unprecedented career new ground continues to be charted, Dolly Parton is presented with a staggering 47 new sales certifications from around the world to kick off the New Year. Already awarded a plaque from the RIAA in 2014 for over 100 million units sold worldwide, these new honors show continued engagement in Parton’s extensive catalog.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Hootie & The Blowfish biography detailed

Music journalist Tim Sommer, the ultimate insider who signed Hootie & The Blowfish to Atlantic Records in 1993, has announced Only Wanna Be with You: The Inside Story of Hootie & the Blowfish. The first biography of the iconic band is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes story of one of the biggest bands of the Nineties. It features new and extensive interviews with the band members, some of the band’s most famous fans, and stories from the recording studio, tour bus, and golf course.
ROCK MUSIC
hackernoon.com

Web Development: Teach yourself to Teach Yourself

There's no shortcut here. I recommend building self-reliance and the ability to teach yourself what you need to know. Find your own path and find it slowly and try not to get bamboozled by anyone offering a shortcut for a price. Summary. Before I get into this article, I would...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy