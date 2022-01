One of the quickest ways to start a heated debate among car enthusiasts is to ask what the most iconic cars in automotive history are. From the genesis of the automobile to now, the space is punctuated by a litany of gorgeous, ground-breaking cars that not only defined the major automakers that populate the space but the entire history of automobiles themselves. Chief among them is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, a car so recognizable, so classic, and so revolutionary, that even amongst heavily-opinionated gearheads, it’s undeniably one of the most iconic cars ever. Even better, one of the most coveted examples in existence is going up for auction in just a few weeks.

