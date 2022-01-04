Google beefs up internet security with Siemplify buyout

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Amazon Sidewalk is a long-range, low-power IoT network that uses Bluetooth and LoRa radios, which are built into Echo and Ring devices, to connect devices with Amazon's cloud when they're beyond the reach of traditional home networks. The pitch was meant to leverage the connected gadgets in peoples' homes to keep things like Tile trackers and outdoor smart lights online, no matter where they might be. But relying on homes that opt in creates some obvious coverage gaps in rural areas, industrial regions and other places where the sidewalk ends.
