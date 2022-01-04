Google beefs up internet security with Siemplify buyout

Apple has competitors with smartphones and applications but Apple has 75% of smartphone hardware profits. Apple has about 40% margin and makes far more profits from its iTunes ecosystem. Samsung is usually among the top four in smartphone unit sales but Samsung makes more from semiconductors and appliances than from smartphones. Xiaomi is one of the biggest in smartphone unit sales with $12 billion in quarterly sales but profits is about $100-300 million per quarter. Apple is making about $30 billion in a quarter. A good quarter for Xiaomi is 100 times less profit than Apple. Samsung is making maybe $1 billion in smartphone profits in a quarter. Samsung global businesses make $10 billion in quarterly profit.

