Cher stars in new M·A·C campaign “Challenge Accepted”

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCher has teamed with a brand that’s almost as iconic as she is — M·A·C cosmetics — for its new campaign, “Challenge Accepted.” It invites users to put their makeup to the test, showing how it goes “above and beyond the call of beauty” — and then share the results by...

