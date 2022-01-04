ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman explains how her teacher's mean words from 17 yrs ago still haunt her, calls for kindness

Upworthy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurtful words can inflict life-long pain and emotional trauma and even more so when directed at kids. A woman who had to endure hurtful words as a child is calling on teachers and adults to watch the words used around kids and especially those directed at them. Elyse Myers, a TikTok...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 96

Kimball
4d ago

So, that's right all you adults around children. Make sure you're perfect in all your speech and even your actions because you might traumatize the heck out of some little kid who can't get their stuff together for the real world. Always use kid gloves when interacting with other humans because you don't ever want to be the cause of any boo boos otherwise the future generations might not be able to handle life as it comes. Golly gee....

Reply(1)
21
Geoffrey
4d ago

OMG! Move on! I was lucky to not get stabbed or shot in school. Every day someone in my school got stabbed, shot, drug overdose. No one batted an eye. That was school in the 80s.

Reply(4)
22
Denise Fowler
4d ago

As Eleanor Roosevelt once said; “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” YOU need to get this man out of your head and move on.

Reply(9)
25
Related
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
Upworthy

Woman whose sister was dying shares how differently her two bosses reacted to her missing work

A TikTok user is currently going viral on social media after sharing the two very different responses she got from her bosses when she informed them she needed to miss work to see her dying sister one last time. In a series of videos, Hillary Zinks—a makeup and effects artist in the film industry—compared the two reactions and explained how the distressing experience of her sister's unexpected death brought her an eye-opening work/life epiphany. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Zinks revealed that she was on set when she got a call last month, informing her that her sister had been declared brain dead.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

Don't settle for average men, says woman, explains the things her fiance does to make her happy

The bar for men is really low, but a woman who's engaged to a great man is now telling others to not settle for average men. Rose, 22, is engaged to marry Drake and says he's proof there are good men out there. Rose, who goes by the username @rosesmaddox on TikTok, spoke up in response to a question asked by another user. “What is something a man has done for you that made you realize you’ve been accepting and expecting way too little from men?” asked @ayandastood, reported Buzzfeed News. Rose listed the many ways in which Drake prioritizes her happiness and it's sparking a discussion on settling for average partners.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life

Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mother imagines what toddlers are thinking when they have tantrums because of ‘big feelings’

A mother is sharing insight into the behaviours of young children by acting out the “big feelings” that can lead to tantrums.The videos have been created by a parenting influencer who goes by the username @menzennial on TikTok, where she has imagined what a tantrum is like from a toddler’s perspective in a series of videos called the “Big Feelings Series”.In the first clip in the series, posted in November, the TikToker puts herself in the shoes of a toddler who only wants to use their blue cup instead of a green cup, with @menzennial imagining the stresses of the...
KIDS
Upworthy

The pope shared his advice for a happy marriage and he only needed three words

Living through 20 months of a worldwide pandemic has definitely taken a toll on everyone’s mental health. It’s also had a significant effect on marriages and families. A recent group of studies cited by PBS found that the pandemic has created a range of parental stressors, such as school closures, job losses and interruptions in care for children with chronic diseases.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

A maternal truth: some women don’t love their children as society thinks they should

There’s a moment in The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel which stars Olivia Colman, where I gasped out loud and swore at the character. Colman’s Leda, a professor holidaying in Greece alone, is conversing awkwardly with a pregnant stranger. “Children are a crushing responsibility,” she says, by way of a conversational coda. The bluntness of Colman’s delivery meant that I was laughing as I gasped, but still: everyone knows it to be on some level true, but you don’t go around saying such things to pregnant women. Or at least, you shouldn’t.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

20 times kind-hearted people surprised everyone by being the opposite of choosing beggars

During dark times, it takes small acts of kindness to light up the world and spread joy. Reddit groups including Choosing Givers and Humans being bros are spreading hope in the world with many sharing small acts of kindness to strangers, reminding us to not give up on humanity. It takes a lot to be kind during hard times, but this Reddit group is proof that there are many people out there determined to be kind at every turn and hoping each one of us passes it on when the opportunity arises. Here are 20 of the top posts that we came across:
ADVOCACY

