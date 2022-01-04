ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

20 times kind-hearted people surprised everyone by being the opposite of choosing beggars

Upworthy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring dark times, it takes small acts of kindness to light up the world and spread joy. Reddit groups including Choosing Givers and Humans being bros are spreading hope in the world with many sharing small acts of kindness to strangers, reminding us to not give up on humanity. It takes...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Used Cars#Fast Food Restaurant#Choosing Givers#Mssged
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
WBUR

The animals are warning us. Will we listen?

As a kid, my mom told me that animals could talk on Christmas Eve. Not all animals on Christmas Eve — that would be weird. Just the cows, chickens and sheep who spent the night near the manger with Mary and Joseph. When Jesus was born at the stroke of midnight, Mom said, the animals were the only witnesses to the miracle of His birth. God gave them the gift of speech, so they could praise Him and sing Him to sleep.
ANIMALS
FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
PETS
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy