Oklahoma has become a development factory for transfer quarterbacks. Former UCF star Dillon Gabriel is the latest to join the fold. Baker Mayfield began his career at Texas Tech, transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman. Kyler Murray started out at Texas A&M, transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman. Both went on to be No. 1 overall picks in their respective draft classes. And don’t forget about Jalen Hurts who was at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, became a Heisman finalist and is now the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO