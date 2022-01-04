ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

2021 resort sales focus on cabins, camping and family fun

By Anne Bretts
boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdyssey Resorts announced in October it had acquired the Lutsen Sea Villas, a collection of over 50 one and two-story townhomes, located along Lake Superior. Financial details haven’t been made public. Photo: File image: Odyssey Resorts. After two straight years of record sales of historic resort properties, 2021...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

UpNorthLife: Cook Family Farm offers horse drawn sleigh rides during the winter

GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Let the sleigh bells ring as horses make their way through the beautiful northern Michigan woodlands and trails for an old-fashioned horse-drawn sleigh ride. "People really enjoy coming up north and enjoying our beauty and our winter months," said owner of Cook Family Farm Waneta Cook....
GAYLORD, MI
boreal.org

Lutsen Mountains Ski Resort announces purchase of family stock of Tom Rider

Media Release from Visit Cook County and Lutsen Mountains - January 5, 2021. Lutsen Mountains announced Wednesday the purchase of the 50% ownership interest of Co-President Tom Rider. Following the purchase, Charles Skinner will continue as the sole owner and President of Lutsen Mountains, as well as Granite Peak ski resort in Wausau, Wisconsin. The transaction ensures that the iconic North Shore ski resort, that caters to Midwestern families, will continue to be owned and operated by the Skinner family.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Midland Daily News

City forest to open for winter activities in Midland

The City Forest opening marks the local winter season for Midlanders' favorite winter activities. In winter, City Forest offers a groomed and illuminated sledding hill; a large outdoor ice rink; 7.5 miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing; toboggan runs; and a chalet with concessions and sled, ski, or skate rentals available.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
bendsource.com

Ski, Eat and Chill at Elk Lake

A popular winter sport destination located 25 miles southwest of Bend is hosting a moonlight ski and bite event that features a unique and chilly experience for those who seek good food and better night skiing. The event, hosted by Elk Lake Resort, features a ski down Trail 5, boasting...
BEND, OR
boothbayregister.com

Winter gear rentals at HVNC

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 8, all are invited to come try out Nordic skiing, fat tire biking and snowshoeing at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. With gear in sizes for all members of the family, these affordable rentals are a great way to explore new sports without having to invest in the equipment right away.
JEFFERSON, ME
wfgr.com

Upside to all the Snow? Free Sled Rentals, More at Grand Rapids City Parks Starting This Weekend

The several inches of snow dumped on us this week has downsides, for sure - BUT there's also a silver lining: fun outdoor activities at Grand Rapids parks!. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for winter activities this weekend, including free sled rentals at two City parks with sledding hills, as well as groomed trails for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fat tire biking at Indian Trails Golf Course.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
newyorkfamily.com

The Best Winter Lodges and Resorts Near NYC for Families!

The Best Winter Lodges and Resorts Near NYC for Families!. People are just itching to get away from home and take a much needed vacation with their family. Although it might be difficult to hop on an airplane and get away at the moment, there are some great winter lodges and resorts that you can visit for the ultimate winter vacation. Whether you are looking for a lodge nearby or one that you have to drive a little bit to get to, here are a few winter lodges and resorts we think are perfect for all NYC families to try!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Family Fun#Restaurants#Lake Michigan#Odyssey Resorts#Svn Northco#North Shore Resort Co#Superior Shores
FinanceBuzz

Best Ski Resorts for Families: Teens Edition [2022]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Skiing...
TRAVEL
ourquadcities.com

Snowstar opens for tubular family fun

Fresh snow that accumulated over the past weekend was a welcome sight to the people at Snowstar in Andalusia. The park officially opened for tubing on New Year’s Eve. Our crew headed out to Snowstar on Saturday, where some people — but not a lot — could be seen enjoying a ride down the hill.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Chicago Parents

Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia, Wisconsin Offers Immersive Family Fun

You’ve always suspected that a visit to Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in nearby Caledonia, Wisconsin would thrill every member of your family, and now you have proof. “We are so excited that we won the 2021 Camp Resort of the Year award, which is the most prestigious accolade a Jellystone Park can win,” says Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager and Co-owner of the resort and its sister venue Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island.
CALEDONIA, WI
boreal.org

January 2022 North Shore Health News

Twas about a month before Christmas and all through our house the creatures were stirring and even a mouse. Well the mouse I found had nibbled cheese I had forgotten in my Jeep. Decorations were hung and four trees we did trim. All in anticipation of Santa in hopes we’d see him.
COOK COUNTY, MN
theplanetD

15 Top Ski Resorts in Canada For Winter Fun

From the Canadian Rockies to the Laurentian Mountains, Canada is packed with epic ski resorts. As one of the world’s best skiing and snowboarding destinations, locals and travelers alike will have an overwhelming number of choices for their next ski holiday. Everyone knows Whistler Blackcomb and Revelstoke. But for...
TRAVEL
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mr. Ice Fishing gets his Lake Superior walleye

DULUTH -- Considering that Dave Genz has been involved with most major advancements in ice fishing over the last 40 years, it probably shouldn’t have been a surprise to see him pedaling a battery-assisted, fat-fire bicycle out to our fishing spot last week. “It sure beats walking,” said Genz,...
HOBBIES
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Closes Sale To Vail Resorts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s official: Seven Springs has new owners. The Nutting family bought Seven Springs in 2006, which expanded to include Hidden Valley Mountain Resort in 2013 and Laurel Mountain in 2016. The sale of the three properties to Vail Resorts, Inc. has closed, the resort announced Friday. “Looking back over the past 15 years, I am proud to be leaving all three properties much better than we had found them,” Nutting said in a press release. “I am very thankful for all of the resort professionals who we worked alongside with throughout our ownership that helped makes the resorts the strong community assets that they are today. I am further appreciative of our loyal guests we were able to host through these years,” former president and CEO Bob Nutting said. He also owns the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seven Springs Mountain Resort will continue to own and operate Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, the golf courses at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley, Highlands Market and Highlands Resort Realty, the resort said. Vail Resorts currently owns 37 resorts across three countries and 15 U.S. states.
GOLF
WSAW

Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area to open Saturday

ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and skiing hills will be open Saturday and Sunday. There will be two sessions of tubing each day from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1– 4 p.m. The ski hill will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m....
ARPIN, WI
travelnoire.com

The 10 Most Family-Friendly Ski Resorts In The U.S.

The guide analyzed the 100 highest-rated resorts across the country on a range of family-friendly factors, from the total length of ‘easy’ runs, the cost of a lift pass for a family of four, the availability of people movers and more. “We wanted to share the US’ top-rated...
VAIL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy