'Black-ish' stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown say filming final season was "bittersweet," had "lots of tears"

By Danielle Long
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack-ish is back! The ABC sitcom premieres its eighth and final season Tuesday night. The show's return will tackle real world topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, and Marsai Martin, who plays Diane Johnson on the show, was admittedly curious about how the writers would handle it. "OK, are we...

EW.com

Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on saying a 'beautiful' goodbye to Black-ish

In her own words, Tracee Ellis Ross processes the end of her long-running ABC sitcom (final episodes airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT):. In this industry, sometimes people say, "I wrote this part for you." I've heard that multiple times. In fact, I remember there was once a casting breakdown and it said, "Looking for a Tracee Ellis Ross type," but they would not even see me. The journey of being a Black woman in Hollywood, to keep rising above other people's limited ideas of who I should be and what kind of roles I should be playing, has been interesting.
CELEBRITIES

