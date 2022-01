BRASELTON, Ga. – Team TGM is set to return to Daytona Int’l Speedway later this month and will do double-duty by racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Rolex 24. When Team TGM committed to their first Rolex 24 race as a team in 2021, they were well aware of the enormous undertaking. Racing in both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and Rolex 24 hour race on the same weekend would be a true test of endurance for the team, drivers, and equipment. Unfortunately, the 24-hour race ended early on Sunday in the 18th hour with drivetrain issues.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO