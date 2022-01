Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have been around since at least 2014, but 2021 was the year they really exploded into the news headlines and onto the radar of ordinary investors. Although the past of NFTs is fascinating, future developments could be even more significant not just for investors, but for all our lifestyles. Enthusiasts and investors are already jumping on board by buying NFTs directly, or looking to NFT stocks such as the new NFT ETF by Defiance.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO