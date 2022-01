It's been so long since Morbius was originally scheduled to premiere in theaters that Spider-Man: No Way Home started filming after the release of the first Morbius teaser trailer. To the dismay of many disappointed fans, Sony Pictures again delayed the Marvel film starring Jared Leto. Morbius was all set to debut later this month on January 28th, but now it finds itself moved all the way to April Fools Day on April 1st. This comes at a time when Spider-Man: No Way Home is setting new records at the box office, setting up another ironic connection between the two films.

