Royal Caribbean is selling $700 million worth of debt due 2027, to pay down debt maturing this year

By Marketwatch

MARKET PULSE

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (rcl) rose 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the cruise operator said it has launched a private offering of $700 million in senior unsecured debt due 2027. The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay principal on debt maturing in 2022. The company said it may temporarily apply the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. The said in its latest quarterly filing that it had $19.88 billion in long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2021, up from $17.96 billion on Dec. 31, 2020. The stock has dropped 11.2% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 (spx) has gained 11.5%.