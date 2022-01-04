ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Leftovers: The Matrix Resurrections, The King’s Man, & American Underdog

wessonnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been well-established that “Spider-Man: Far From Home” dominated the box office over the Christmas and New Year weekends, with “Sing 2” putting in a strong showing at #2. After that came a cluster of also-rans, none of which did particularly well critically or commercially. Rather than single one out,...

www.wessonnews.com

Comments / 0

Decider

What is Christina Ricci’s Role in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

Nevertheless, for children of the ’90s—which, after all, is The Matrix‘s core audience—it’s fun to see the former edgy teen star in this iconic cyberpunk universe. Before we get into it, here’s a little background on the Matrix 4 plot: Neo is back in the Matrix, living out a simulated life as Thomas Anderson, a world-famous video game designer. His most popular game to date? A trilogy called The Matrix. And, twenty years later, Thomas’s boss ask him to make the fourth game in the Matrix trilogy. Enter the Meta-Matrix.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Jessica Henwick on 'The Matrix Resurrections,' Lana Wachowski, Rian Johnson’s 'Knives Out 2,' and the Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’

With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Jessica Henwick about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she is afraid of heights and what it was like filming the sequence where her character has to jump off a building, what it meant being part of a Matrix movie, some of her pinch me moments on set, how if you look close you might see her and Tom Hardy in the background in the San Francisco scenes, and more. In addition, Henwick talks about why she wanted to be part of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, why she’s excited for people to see the Russo brothers The Gray Man, and how people will be surprised at the films sense of humor.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Is The Matrix Resurrections The Start Of A New Trilogy? The Film’s Producer Has Thoughts

If you’re still trying to process the meta thrill ride that The Matrix Resurrections offered up, you’re not alone. The fourth installment of the legendary film franchise has left fans reeling in more ways than one. Some are wondering what to make of the film’s new twists and turns, and others are wondering what, if anything, comes next. Luckily, one of the film’s producers has weighed in on whether we can expect Resurrections to be the beginning of a new trilogy.
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: American Underdog

… What do you mean, “Eh” isn’t a full review?. Okay, okay, fine, I’ll actually review it. But I assure you: “Eh” is all that’s necessary. There’s an oft-used sports cliche about athletes who take unusual paths to pro sports: “great story.” As in, “Boy, Kurt Warner has a great story,” in that he was a marginal college player, went undrafted and played in the Arena Football League for a time before making it to the NFL.
NFL
Taos News

Now showing ‘Matrix Resurrections’

Rated R for violence and some language. It might be easy for some to unpack all the allegory, self-references and social commentary littered throughout the plot of director Lana Wachowski’s “Matrix Resurrections,” fourth in the groundbreaking science fiction franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Or, maybe not.
TAOS, NM
TheWrap

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: What’s the Deal With Morpheus?

Note: The following contains spoilers for “The Matrix Resurrections”. “The Matrix Resurrections” is here, and the gray hairs in Neo’s beard aren’t the only thing that’s different from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” film – directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the screenplay with...
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Online Free Streaming ‘Matrix 4’ Here’s How

Are you accessible to “whoa” back you watch The Matrix 4 online? Yes, folks, The Matrix Resurrections it’s time to watch Keanu re-don the across-the-board anorak for one added bout of assignment in The Matrix. The blur appears to booty abode afterwards the accord amid altruism and the system, which may not accept fabricated acceptable on the affiance fabricated to The Oracle at the end of Matrix Revolutions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Davis Enterprise

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: It’s déjà vu all over again

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Christina Ricci, Toby Onwumere. Rating: R, for violence and profanity. Available via: Movie theaters and HBO Max (until Jan. 21) Lack of originality is merely one of this film’s...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'The Matrix Resurrections' & 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoilers

Spider-Man: No Way Home took the box office by storm last weekend, and we are finally here with our spoiler-filled thoughts, reactions, and review. We discuss some of our favorite plot points, the multitude of surprises throughout, the mid and post-credits scenes, and what we think could come next. Stick...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

When Does The Matrix Resurrections Take Place? What’s the Timeline?

‘The Matrix‘ introduces the audience to a vibrant world where the battle between humans and machines alternates between real and digital worlds. The film franchise uses various complex science-fiction storytelling devices and visual styles that have captivated the viewers for over two decades. All this time later, viewers get another round into the Matrix with director Lana Wachowski’s fourth entry titled ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS: Looking Back & Taking Back What’s Theirs

In 2021, two filmmakers released movies that self-examined the artistic legacy of a film series and its creator. For Hideaki Anno, completing the Rebuild of Evangelion with Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time meant redefining what he created and re-examining a new path forward for his cipher, Shinji. For Lana Wachowski, the legacy of The Matrix branched and stemmed over this very-online 21st century into increasingly circuitous theories, philosophies, and political ideologies. While I don’t think it was ever possible for The Matrix Resurrections to put any of the worms back in the can so to speak, nor do I think the Wachowskis are concerned with “what it all means”, it was still a moment and opportunity for the creators to say their piece about their film and to regain, reclaim, and re-direct its ideas. What makes the movie a successful addition to the series, and more importantly, an interesting one is that the re-direction went directly inward – literally back into the Matrix.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Matrix 5 Would Miss the Point of The Matrix Resurrections

This article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections. Fandoms are funny things. For every group of people who love a particular movie or TV series and can’t wait to see more of it, there’s usually a large sub-section who just want it to be left alone. But in the entertainment industry, expanding or revisiting successful IP has become a relentless, cash-hunting task for all the major studios so, more often than not, it’s the part of the fandom who are nostalgic for further adventures starring their favorite characters who will end up being sated.
MOVIES
drydenwire.com

Movie Review(s) - Holiday Leftovers

It has been well-established that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” dominated the box office over the Christmas and New Year weekends, with “Sing 2” putting in a strong showing at #2. After that came a cluster of also-rans, none of which did particularly well critically or commercially. Rather than single one out, I’ve decided to take a look at three in one sitting, starting with the biggest disappointment…
NFL
Decider.com

Sorry, ‘Matrix’ Fans — No Future Films Are Currently In The Works After ‘Resurrections’

Warning: Spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections follow. Don’t expect to see Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) again anytime soon, Matrix fans. In a recent interview with Collider, producer James McTeigue said that as of right now, the Matrix team (including director Lana Wachowski, who helmed the series’ fourth installment solo without her sister Lilly) have no plans for future films following 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.
MOVIES

