Holiday Leftovers: The Matrix Resurrections, The King’s Man, & American Underdog

In 2021, two filmmakers released movies that self-examined the artistic legacy of a film series and its creator. For Hideaki Anno, completing the Rebuild of Evangelion with Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time meant redefining what he created and re-examining a new path forward for his cipher, Shinji. For Lana Wachowski, the legacy of The Matrix branched and stemmed over this very-online 21st century into increasingly circuitous theories, philosophies, and political ideologies. While I don’t think it was ever possible for The Matrix Resurrections to put any of the worms back in the can so to speak, nor do I think the Wachowskis are concerned with “what it all means”, it was still a moment and opportunity for the creators to say their piece about their film and to regain, reclaim, and re-direct its ideas. What makes the movie a successful addition to the series, and more importantly, an interesting one is that the re-direction went directly inward – literally back into the Matrix.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO