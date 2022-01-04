ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Restored After Equipment Failure Left Over 1,000 Tulsans Without Power

By Gabe Castillo
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
Hundreds were without power in Tulsa on Tuesday morning, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

According to Wayne Greene from PSO, an equipment failure near 36th and Yorktown initially left more than 1,400 customers without power in the early morning hours.

Green said crews were able to reduce that number to around 577 by 9:50 a.m.

Crews restored power to all of the impacted homes by noon on Tuesday.

