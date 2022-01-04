Cass County Recorder Mary Ward Seeking Another Term

(Atlantic) Cass County Recorder Mary Ward seeks a third term in the June primary. Ward has been in Office since November of 2013.

Ward said she’s been through numerous changes since 2013, including a state-wide system for registering boats, ATVs, and Snowmobiles. The Office also has a state-wide system for all death and marriage records dating back to 1954 and births back to 1990, with another big project this year using American Rescue Plan Act Funds to scan all real-estate documents back to the 1880s.

Ward serves on several committees through the Iowa County Recorder’s Association, including the communications committee and the recorder’s liaison committee through the Iowa State Association of Counties.

Mary Ward, a graduate of Adair-Casey High School, obtained a Sales and Marketing Degree from Iowa Lakes Community college. She and her husband have been Cass County residents for over three decades.