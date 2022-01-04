ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Today’s Mortgage Rates | January 4, 2022

By Leslie Cook
Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stands at 3.713%, according to the most recent data available. Thirty-year refinance loans are also seeing higher rates, starting the week at 2.613%. Mortgage rates are still low historically speaking, despite recent increases. For borrowers with good to excellent credit planning...

fremonttribune.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inflation is hitting the housing market, forcing South Florida buyers and sellers to change course

As inflation rises across the country, some buyers and sellers in South Florida are adjusting their home process to compensate. With the market in the region already red hot, real estate agents say they have been dealing with sellers who want to bump up their sell date, to take advantage of higher prices in case inflation slows the market while some buyers are also accelerating their buying ...
FLORIDA STATE
money.com

Current Mortgage Rates Jump to Highest Level Since May 2020

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped up to 3.22% this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's the highest level since May 2020. Mortgage rates increased across loan categories this week. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is up to 2.43% and the rate on a 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage is steady at 2.41%.
REAL ESTATE
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS
Syracuse.com

Mortgage outlook: Rates may stand still in January (Analysis)

I predict that mortgage rates will stay about the same in January. They’re more likely to dip modestly than to rise. The omicron variant of Covid-19 might exert its strongest impact on the U.S. economy and health care system in January, before easing up in February. I expect the economic effect of January’s omicron wave to keep a lid on mortgage rates.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Interest rates climb as Fed looks to shrink balance sheet

Even as they taper support for mortgage markets, policymakers at the Federal Reserve looking forward to offloading government debt and mortgage-backed securities from the Fed’s balance sheet, which has swelled to more than $8 trillion during the pandemic. Although the Fed hasn’t set a timetable for shrinking its balance...
ECONOMY
FOX40

Anticipation that Fed will raise rates sends stocks lower

Stocks slumped and bond yields rose Wednesday as Wall Street interpreted the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting of policymakers as a sign the central bank is poised to move faster to raise interest rates this year as it battles inflation.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. yields climb as markets grapple with rate hike, Fed balance sheet

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on most maturities rose on Thursday, as investors prepared for an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike and the possibility that the Federal Reserve may cut its bond holdings sooner than many initially thought. U.S. yields stabilized a bit in the afternoon session,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage demand in 2022 may hit record even as rates rise

Interest in purchasing a home dipped during the holidays as interest rates inched up, but as a whole, it was a banner year for home purchases. Overall demand for mortgage applications fell 2.7% in the final two weeks of the year, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The Great Deceleration? The biggest jump in home prices is behind us—why housing appreciation will slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The bad news for homebuyers: Over the past year, the U.S. has seen the fastest period for home price growth in recorded history—even greater than any of the years leading up to the bursting 2008 housing bubble. The silver lining: Home values just posted their second consecutive month of decelerating price growth.
REAL ESTATE
Money

How to Choose a Mortgage Lender

From direct lenders and mortgage brokers to conventional banks and credit unions, consumers today have a wide range of options for how to choose a mortgage lender. Although the mortgage process itself doesn’t vary much across the board, each lender offers its own loan options, terms, fees and service.
REAL ESTATE

