As users, we’re generally conditioned to implicitly trust software and updates that come from the people who make our computers. But those people are also, well, people, and sometimes make mistakes. Such appears to be the case for a growing number of laptops and desktops made by Dell, and at least some sold under its Alienware sub-brand. Recent BIOS updates for some Inspiron, Latitude, and Aurora computers are causing them to boot into blue screens.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO