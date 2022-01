Two days after he narrowly avoided injury when a railing collapsed in FedEx Field, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is demanding an explanation for what he terms a “near-tragic incident” at the Maryland-based home of the Washington Football Team. “Many individuals,” Hurts wrote in a letter on Tuesday to WFT and the NFL, “including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedEx Field tunnel collapsed.” He added that a group of ticket holders fell and “could be suffering from lingering issues.” While WFT issued a statement assuring that the fallen fans had been offered...

