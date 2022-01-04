Tesla beat bitcoin over the past year — so did 124 other stocks in the S&P 500

DEEP DIVE

This might shock bitcoin fans: 125 components of the S&P 500 made investors more money over the past year than it did.

One is Tesla (TSLA) which kicked off 2022 with a 13.5% surge after the electric vehicle maker reported deliveries for 2021 that almost doubled the volume in 2020 ; it has gained 64% over the past year. But so did less glamorous stocks like Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

First, check out this breathtaking chart for Bitcoin’s price from late on the first trading day of 2021 — Jan. 4, 2021 — through 4:30 p.m. ET on the first trading day of this year — Jan. 3, 2022.

Quite the roller coaster:

For bitcoin (BTCUSD) volatility over the past year has been astounding — or at least it has been for investors not accustomed to the action in the world of virtual currencies. From the intraday peak of $69,000 on Nov. 10 through Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET, when it was trading at $46,036.40, bitcoin fell 33%.

The S&P 500’s ‘bitcoin beaters’

From Jan. 4, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022, 125 stocks among the benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) saw their prices increase by more than bitcoin’s 44.2% gain. If dividends were included, total returns on some would be even greater.

Here are the top 50 price gainers from that list, along with where they stood on Jan. 3 relative to their 52-week highs and a summary of opinion for each stock among analysts polled by FactSet:

Company Ticker Price change – 1 year Decline from 52-week high Share “buy” ratings Closing price – Jan. 3, 2022 Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) 182.5% -0.4% 84.85% $45.57 $51.69 13% Ford Motor Co. (F) 155.4% -0.5% 59.09% $21.76 $20.25 -7% Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) 147.0% -4.1% 61.29% $16.87 $20.82 23% Signature Bank (SBNY) 140.8% -4.3% 94.44% $327.34 $378.82 16% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 129.7% -13.1% 81.40% $301.21 $341.51 13% Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) 128.9% -10.4% 55.17% $333.12 $374.42 12% Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) 128.5% -5.0% 85.29% $111.84 $135.58 21% Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) 117.5% -15.1% 85.71% $69.62 $90.21 30% Nucor Corp. (NUE) 115.3% -12.2% 15.38% $113.04 $112.40 -1% Moderna Inc. (MRNA) 110.4% -52.8% 38.89% $235.05 $293.46 25% Gartner Inc. (IT) 103.5% -12.8% 50.00% $321.73 $358.33 11% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 100.9% -4.3% 45.83% $142.24 $134.52 -5% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 98.8% -4.2% 58.82% $219.24 $220.79 1% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 93.6% -6.3% 52.38% $160.30 $173.83 8% APA Corp. (APA) 90.0% -9.9% 43.33% $28.06 $34.57 23% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) 88.3% -3.2% 39.29% $113.16 $105.90 -6% ConocoPhillips (COP) 86.4% -5.4% 86.67% $73.77 $91.09 23% EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) 84.5% -11.5% 76.47% $642.29 $787.79 23% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 84.3% -2.4% 38.89% $226.13 $222.00 -2% Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) 84.1% -1.9% 67.86% $159.93 $169.20 6% CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) 83.3% -5.6% 63.16% $70.62 $70.88 0% EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 82.8% -7.2% 79.41% $91.16 $112.84 24% CBRE Group Inc. Class A (CBRE) 82.7% -1.4% 55.56% $108.70 $128.17 18% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) 81.6% -7.3% 23.81% $346.37 $337.31 -3% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 79.1% -3.4% 75.00% $51.32 $47.57 -7% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 79.0% -9.4% 38.46% $109.45 $104.67 -4% Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) 78.0% -13.1% 44.44% $31.06 $40.52 30% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) 77.7% -9.8% 70.83% $688.17 $850.19 24% AutoZone Inc. (AZO) 73.3% -3.1% 52.17% $2,045.11 $2,170.29 6% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 71.9% -2.5% 45.00% $76.12 $80.06 5% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) 71.8% -3.0% 69.57% $79.35 $87.37 10% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 71.7% -3.0% 71.43% $164.90 $167.78 2% Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) 71.5% -1.5% 62.50% $24.57 $26.35 7% Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) 71.4% -5.2% 52.94% $121.14 $115.00 -5% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 70.8% -3.5% 70.37% $50.73 $56.03 10% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 69.9% -11.9% 81.82% $631.47 $761.35 21% Mosaic Co. (MOS) 69.8% -7.0% 45.45% $40.20 $46.18 15% LKQ Corp. (LKQ) 68.8% -3.0% 84.62% $58.61 $65.50 12% Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) 68.7% -1.7% 51.61% $235.72 $225.96 -4% Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) 68.1% -2.5% 66.67% $64.56 $64.93 1% Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) 68.0% -4.0% 93.88% $2,899.83 $3,342.71 15% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 67.1% -1.7% 63.64% $435.09 $443.21 2% Federal Realty Investment Trust LP (FRT) 66.2% -1.5% 35.00% $136.72 $137.47 1% Public Storage (PSA) 65.9% -3.2% 38.89% $365.28 $369.79 1% Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) 64.7% -5.0% 85.71% $186.89 $231.36 24% Textron Inc. (TXT) 64.6% -2.4% 71.43% $76.32 $87.08 14% Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) 64.5% -10.0% 83.33% $112.27 $135.69 21% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 64.4% -3.5% 43.90% $1,199.78 $879.12 -27% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 64.2% -4.3% 65.22% $271.73 $290.16 7% Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 64.1% -0.6% 66.67% $102.89 $122.00 19% Source: FactSet

You can click the tickers for more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

