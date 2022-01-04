England Golf tees up social media campaign with adidas to kick start the new year

Brothers Brian and Philip Sparks are celebrating 100 years of experience as Golf Professionals. They registered with the PGA in 1967 and 1974 respectively. Brian started playing golf aged 15 at East Berks Golf Club and took to golf like a duck to water, turning pro a year later and playing on the European circuit within three years. Having found the game easy and fun at the outset, relying on natural instinct and copying good players, Brian while trying to improve, experienced interference (advice) from those around him, thereby making things more complicated. He was convinced there must be an easier way and so once Philip and Brian started working together in 1974, they decided to throw the rule book out of the window and commenced a lifelong search for better and easier ways to play the game.

