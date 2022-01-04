ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

England Golf tees up social media campaign with adidas to kick start the new year

golfbusinessnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland Golf is teeing off 2022 with a social media competition, where members of England Golf affiliated clubs can win one of four adidas Golf premium gear bundles to freshen up their wardrobe for the new season. To enter one of the prize draws, golfers either submit their own...

golfbusinessnews.com

Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jordan Spieth is happy to be without green-reading books to start 2022

With the start of 2022, PGA Tour players will no longer be able to use green-reading books -- formally called green-reading materials -- in competition. In December 2021, the USGA and R&A, golf's governing bodies, introduced a Model Local Rule that could be used starting Jan. 1, 2022, that would allow a tournament committee (like a professional tour) to limit players to using only the yardage book that it has approved for use in the competition.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Poor golfer has an ABSOLUTE MARE on the edge of the bunker

We've all endured our struggles on the golf course at some point in time, so we probably shouldn't laugh at the following clip as know how painful it feels. But sorry, we couldn't help but stifle a laugh at the following viral clip. A video of a golfer having an...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Butch: "If Tiger doesn't leave me alone, I'm going to hit him with his club"

The Sentry Tournament of Champions marks the first tournament of 2022 on the PGA Tour and once again it will tee up at the famous Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii. Tiger Woods might not be in action at the 2021 season winners-only tournament but the former World No.1 did taste victory here twice in 1997 and 2000, back when the tournament was known as the Mercedes Championships.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Viktor Hovland's golf clubs finally show in Hawaii, but there was just one problem

When Viktor Hovland made his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut a year ago, he was in no rush getting to Kapalua after the holiday break. But the lack of preparation proved costly, as Hovland tied for 31st and beat just eight players. This year, Hovland, who is riding a two-start winning streak, made sure to arrive early in Maui, flying in last Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
golfbusinessnews.com

Welcome Back!

‘Better Together’ was our headline for the first GBN Newsletter of 2021 and we remain convinced that a positive benefit of the COVID pandemic has been the way in which it has brought together the many sections of the golf business. This afternoon comes news that The Committee for...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Yuka Saso joins Callaway tour staff

Callaway Golf has signed Yuka Saso to a multi-year equipment deal that will see the 19-year-old reigning US Women’s Open champion play with the brand’s woods, irons, wedges and ball and use an Odyssey putter. In addition to her US Open win, Saso has already won two events...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

Committee for Golf Club Salaries recommends pay rise for golf club staff

The Committee for Golf Club Salaries (CGCS) has recommended an increase in salaries of 5% for golf club staff. The CGCS is made up of representatives from the key industry bodies in golf and meets annually to make recommendations for pay and conditions for greenkeepers and golf club managers. The...
BUSINESS
golfbusinessnews.com

A Century Of Service

Brothers Brian and Philip Sparks are celebrating 100 years of experience as Golf Professionals. They registered with the PGA in 1967 and 1974 respectively. Brian started playing golf aged 15 at East Berks Golf Club and took to golf like a duck to water, turning pro a year later and playing on the European circuit within three years. Having found the game easy and fun at the outset, relying on natural instinct and copying good players, Brian while trying to improve, experienced interference (advice) from those around him, thereby making things more complicated. He was convinced there must be an easier way and so once Philip and Brian started working together in 1974, they decided to throw the rule book out of the window and commenced a lifelong search for better and easier ways to play the game.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

TaylorMade introduces Stealth game improvement irons

TaylorMade Golf‘s new Stealth game improvement irons, which go on sale in April, are powered by an all-new Cap Back Design with toe wrap construction to improve face flexibility and deliver fast ball speeds with a confidence-inspiring shape. The Stealth irons feature a re-engineered Cap Back Design that first...
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

ECCO stars put a personal spin on their new shoes

ECCO GOLF ambassadors Henrik Stenson and Erik van Rooyen have each designed custom versions of the ECCO BIOM H4 shoe for the SS22 collection – with both players coming up with striking and unique designs that reflect their style and personalities on and off the course. Paying homage to...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Jordan Spieth relishing return to winners-only Hawaii event

Twelve months ago, Jordan Spieth could only watch on television as his counterparts met at the year-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Despite an expanded field following the PGA Tour’s three-month hiatus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Spieth had failed to qualify for the event in Kapalua, Maui, for the third consecutive year.
HAWAII STATE
golfbusinessnews.com

IMG Arena secures betting data and live streaming distribution rights for LPGA Tour

IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, has secured the official betting data and live streaming distribution rights to the LPGA Tour. The partnership will mark a step change in the presentation of data-led content from the LPGA Tour. The global tour comprises more than 30 tournaments each year, with flagship events across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, including five major championships.
GAMBLING
