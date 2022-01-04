ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to maintain production strategy amid omicron

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
MARKET PULSE

OPEC+ on Tuesday opted to adhere to its plan to increase oil output among its members starting in for February, as had been widely expected, amid the rise in the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The rise in crude prices suggest that crude investors belief that omicron won’t have a lasting impact on crude demand. OPEC+ includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers including Russia.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery (CLG22) was up 37 cents, or 0.5%, to reach $76.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark rose 1.2% on Monday to start trade in 2022.

March Brent crude BRN00 BRNH22 was up 52 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.47 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. The international benchmark on Monday finished up 1.5%.

#Petroleum#Omicron#Covid#Ice Futures Europe
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Futures Show Tight Supply to Stay Despite Omicron Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices...
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
investing.com

Bond Yields Rise, Jobless Claims, Kazakh Mayhem - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Bond yields rise around the world as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting sketch out a more aggressive monetary tightening this year than previously expected. Tech stocks are expected to give up further ground when they open later but financials and other cyclicals are holding up better. Weekly jobless claims and the Challenger job cuts flesh out the picture from a tightening labor market. Corona-brewer Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Walgreens both report earnings, and Russia and its allies are set to send troops into Kazakhstan to try to quell violent protests that have seen various government and police buildings stormed around the country. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, January 6th.
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday welcomed a decision by top oil producers to stick with their plans to raise crude production and touted "close" coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier on Tuesday, a group of producers comprising the Organization of the...
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
Financial World

Brent crude prices close above $80/barrel as OPEC+ clings to February output hike

On Tuesday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures almost bounced back to a November peak, when Omicron worries had sent shockwaves across global commodity markets, as the Saudi-led 14-member OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) alongside its Russia-backed allies, often called as OPEC+, had agreed to cling on to their previous decision to hike output as early as by February, mostly driven by anticipation that the omicron variant would have a much-lower than anticipated impact on global demand.
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
