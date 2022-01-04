Dow jumps 331 points on gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan Chase shares

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Shares of Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase are trading higher Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 331 points higher (0.9%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Caterpillar's shares are up $8.46, or 4.1%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $6.30 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 97-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) American Express (AXP) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

