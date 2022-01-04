ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow jumps 331 points on gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan Chase shares

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dcUjZ4k00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

Shares of Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase are trading higher Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 331 points higher (0.9%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Caterpillar's shares are up $8.46, or 4.1%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $6.30 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 97-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) American Express (AXP) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth, Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Behind losses for shares of UnitedHealth and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 98 points (0.3%) lower. UnitedHealth's shares are off $10.63, or 2.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $8.56 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Caterpillar#Marketwatch Dow#Gs#American Express#6 59 Point#Automated Insights#Factset
Seekingalpha.com

A Closer Look At JPMorgan's 4.2% Yielding Preferred Shares

In some cases, it makes sense to have a look at the preferred shares issued by banks. While those preferred shares don’t offer the same capital gains potential like the common shares do, they usually do provide a slightly higher dividend yield and the knowledge owning senior equity may be more comfortable as well. In this article, I wanted to have a look at the M-series of the preferred shares issued by JPMorgan (JPM), trading at (JPM.PM). This was a rather sizeable issue with $2B in preferred shares issued, at a preferred dividend yield of 4.2%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Tesla, Delta Air, JPMorgan Chase

US equity markets will likely face another volatile week as surging bond yields pressure high growth stocks which have contributed massively to a relentless rally since the pandemic-triggered crash in March 2020. The first five sessions of 2022 produced huge losses for technology and growth-oriented shares as bond yields rose,...
STOCKS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy