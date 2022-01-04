ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota's stock leaps into record territory after December, 2021 vehicles sales report

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (tm) hiked up 5.0% into record territory, after the Japan-based auto industry giant said Toyota Motor North American (TMNA) recorded December sales of 174,115 vehicles, down 30% on a volume basis from a year ago, but 10% growth in 2021 sales to 2.33 million vehicles. The company said in 2021, TMNA sold 583,697 electrified power vehicles (EPV), which includes hybrids, battery and fuel-cell powered vehicles, which is up 73% from a year ago represents one-quarter of total volume. The stock has rallied 13.8% over the past three months, while shares of rival General Motors Co. (gm) have climbed 18.8% and the S&P 500 (spx) has advanced 11.4%.

