NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop, hits trooper and detained driver

By Patrick Zarcone, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle and slammed into his brother, Trooper John Horton, and the detained driver, killing them both.

