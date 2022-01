Range Media Partners is linking up with Recur, a leading NFT company, to make it easier for their clients to create NFTs as Hollywood gets increasingly involved with digital collectibles. Through the partnership, Range’s clients will be able to use Recur’s technology to create their own NFTs that are not bound to a specific blockchain and can be purchased in U.S. dollars with credit or debit cards in addition to cryptocurrency. Recur has already tapped into the entertainment industry’s interest in NFTs with partnerships with ViacomCBS for NFTs based on the company’s IP (which includes the world of Spongebob Squarepants and Star Trek) and Sanrio...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO