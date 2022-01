Former peer Nazir Ahmed has been found guilty of attempting to rape a young girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.Ahmed, 64, who was formerly Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, was found guilty on Wednesday of sexual offences against a boy and a girl dating back more than 40 years.A woman told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court that Ahmed attempted to rape her in the early 1970s, when the defendant was about 16 or 17 years old but she was much younger.The former politician was also found guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy under 11,...

