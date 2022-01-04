S&P 500 common stock dividend payments slip to $18B in Q4 2021

Lindsay Corp reported its fiscal Q1 results highlighted by solid growth and improving profitability. Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) is a farm and transportation equipment manufacturer specializing in water management along with road infrastructure products. The company has benefited from strong agricultural prices going back to the early part of the pandemic driving a boost in demand and supporting strong sales. Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by impressive operating momentum and firming margins. The stock was a big winner in 2020 but spent much of the past year consolidating gains, including some more recent volatility. We like LNN as a high-quality name supported by overall solid fundamentals. A growing backlog of orders sets up a strong 2022 and a positive long-term outlook. That said, we believe the company will be challenged to significantly outperform expectations which may limit upside in stock over the near term.

