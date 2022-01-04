ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 common stock dividend payments slip to $18B in Q4 2021

By Max Gottlich
Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 (SP500) common stock dividend payments of $18.0B in Q4 2021 declines from $20.9B in Q3, though higher from $9.5B in Q4 2020, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices data. The net dividend rate rose to a record $69.8B...

