The City of Cheyenne Governing Body will conduct a two-day Goal Setting Work Session on January 5-6, 2022 at the Historic Cheyenne Depot. Each session will begin at 6:00 p.m. The sessions will be available to watch on the City’s Facebook page and through Zoom. Zoom information is available below and on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. No public comment will be taken during the sessions.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO