ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Don't Look Now Bengals Fans, But This Feels Different

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmGOw_0dcUfqST00

CINCINNATI — These Bengals are different.

Not because they won the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

It isn't as simple as having a potential star quarterback or a gamebreaker at wide receiver. The Bengals have had those things in the past.

Carson Palmer was being mentioned with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady during the 2005 season. Chad Johnson led the AFC in receiving yards four-straight years and made six Pro Bowls.

That era was fun, but they didn't win more than 11 games in a season and it never truly felt like they were legitimate Super Bowl contenders outside of the 2005 campaign.

Andy Dalton and A.J. Green also had successful tenures in the Queen City. Both guys made the Pro Bowl as rookies. They led the Bengals to five-straight playoff berths.

That era was a different kind of fun, but it was certainly enjoyable.

These new striped Bengals feel different.

Let's start with Burrow. Or should I say "Joey Franchise" or "Jackpot Joey?" What about "Joe Shiesty? "Joe Brrr?"

The 25-year-old has about 12 different nicknames, depending on who you ask. Burrow seems to be universally liked, even by fans of rival teams.

Relatability is huge in an NFL locker room and the man seems to be able to get along with everyone.

When he's not throwing touchdown passes, he's playing chess with teammates or getting fitted for SpongeBob Squarepants gear. He won't hesitate to "Get the Gat" with his teammates or celebrate an AFC North title with a victory cigar.

Burrow isn't a boring drone like Palmer was during his time in Cincinnati. He doesn't have Dalton's Ned Flanders-like persona.

Burrow is a killer on the field, but always maintains his cool demeanor. He isn't overly talkative, but has a sense of humor. He's unapologetically himself.

Meanwhile, Chase is the perfect combination of flash and dedication. He works as hard as anyone on the team, but you aren't going to hear about it. He's a quiet guy, but like Burrow, has a killer instinct on the field.

When he does score or make a big play, he doesn't hesitate to break out his "Griddy" dance that is quickly becoming more and more popular.

Chase is quiet like Green, dances like Ocho and works as hard as anyone.

The biggest difference between him and past Bengals' star wide-outs is his age. Johnson had 28 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown as a 23-year-old rookie.

Green was much more productive in his first season: 65 receptions for 1,057 yards, but he was also 23-years-old.

Chase, 21, already has more receiving yards than Green had in any of his nine seasons with the Bengals. He's just 12 yards away from breaking Johnson's franchise record for receiving yards (1,440) and already has more touchdown receptions (13) this season than either guy had at any point in their career.

That's the best part about this combination.

If Mike Brown went into a lab and took the best parts of past Bengals greats, he'd probably end up with Burrow and Chase.

Burrow has Ken Anderson's calm demeanor on the field with Boomer Esiason's swag. He might be better than any quarterback in the history of the franchise at reading and diagnosing the defense pre-snap.

Burrow and Chase work hard, but they have a swaggy confidence and a killer's mentality on the field.

The Bengals are fun again, but we've said that before.

This feels different. This may be the start of something Cincinnati has never seen before.

It was one thing to have a man named "Ochocinco" on the team, and that was a fun time in Cincinnati football history, but this new-look Bengals team has a chance to hit a different level.

From Burrow and Chase to Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins—the Bengals are officially cool again.

Football fans across the country might not like the Bengals, but they're going to pay attention to them because of No. 9, No. 1 and the rest of the swaggy cats on this roster.

No one knows if this iteration of the Bengals is going to make a Super Bowl run. Heck, there's no guarantee that they win a playoff game. But this team feels a lot different with a kid from Athens and the man they call "uno" leading the charge.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
AllBengals

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Browns

CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated eight players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns. Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren will all be active on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Look Now Bengals Fans#Spongebob Squarepants#Afc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Akron Beacon Journal

Will Baker Mayfield be back with Browns? Why NFL contract expert Joel Corry deems QB's return likeliest outcome

It may be difficult for many dedicated observers of the Browns to envision Baker Mayfield returning as Cleveland's starting quarterback in the fall. With the Browns (7-9) wrapping up their 2021 season of unmet expectations in Sunday's finale against the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium, the momentum for Mayfield to be back certainly appears to be on life support.
NFL
Bengals.com

Bengals Booth Podcast: How Do You Like Me Now

It's the "How Do You Like Me Now" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast with Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt. Also, Dave Lapham on the decision to rest the starters, a 1-on-1 conversation with right tackle Isaiah Prince and "Know the Foe" with 850 ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi. 2:38 -...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
928
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy