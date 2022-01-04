Waterloo Woman Sentenced for Fire That Killed a Mother and Son

Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after an 88-year-old woman was killed in a fire in east London.Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fire at a residential address in Queens Park Road, Romford on October 28, before Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Kai Cooper, 18, from Leatherhead Surrey and a 15-year-old boy from Southend Essex, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with manslaughter.They were also charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.A firework was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem gave the cause of Ms Smith’s death as smoke inhalation.Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.The two teenagers have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. Read More PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000Five further Covid-19 deaths recordedLifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescue

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO