Pro-level DSLRs are dead, long live DSLRs for everyone else

As we just happened to have one lying around, we thought we’d see how many worlds apart the Nikon FM/FM2 35mm SLRs and the digital mirrorless camera they’ve inspired, the Z fc, are. While these cameras helped build Nikon’s reputation, what you’re buying today is the very different user experience embodied in the classical mechanical 35mm SLR. They demand total involvement and it’s as much about the journey as the destination. Here’s where you can learn the principles of exposure control, of focusing and of depth-of-field… in fact, you have to if you’re to achieve anything. But this purity of purpose is both refreshing and rewarding… you have to work for your results, but it’s really worth the effort. There are both the tactile and visual elements too – the FM look… well, classically classical, which Nikon has managed to very successfully replicate with the Z fc, but the big difference is that these 35mm SLRs are the real thing.

