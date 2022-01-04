ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-level DSLRs are dead, long live DSLRs for everyone else

By Brett Day
Photofocus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that should shock no one, Canon has come out and said that they will be killing off their flagship DSLR series, the 1D X. DLSR haters will no doubt start rubbing their hands together as they ready themselves to say “I told you DSLRs we’re dead.” But hold...

